Commentary

Waukesha Man Reveals What Christmas Parade Massacre Suspect Did When He Let Him Inside His Home

 By Michael Austin  November 26, 2021 at 1:27pm
Out of the goodness of his heart, Waukesha, Wisconsin, resident Daniel Rider took in a man asking for help on Sunday night.

Rider noticed the man looked “thin and cold” and decided to lend him a jacket and make him a sandwich while he waited for an Uber to pick him up, CBS News reported.

The would-be good samaritan was shocked when he later learned the identity of his guest.

The man was none other than Darrell Brooks Jr., the accused Christmas parade mass murderer.

On Sunday, Brooks allegedly plowed his SUV through a crowd of people marching in the Waukesha parade.

NY Rep to Introduce Sickening Bill for Unvaccinated: 'Do Your Part or Pay'

At the time of the incident, five people were killed and more than 40 injured. On Tuesday, a sixth victim — 8-year-old Jackson Sparks — died after succumbing to his injuries suffered during the incident.

Brooks has been charged with five felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide with additional charges likely on the way.

When the 39-year-old suspect knocked on Rider’s door Sunday, the Waukesha resident had no clue about what had happened shortly prior at the parade. He just saw it as his chance to give back.

“So I was like, ‘Oh! This was my chance to help somebody. I’m going to warm him up and give him some food,'” Rider told CBS News’ David Begnaud.

While waiting in Rider’s home, Brooks asked whether his host had heard any news about “something going on downtown.”

“He is telling me that, ‘Oh, is there something going on downtown?’ I was like, ‘There’s a parade today.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, that’s probably the parade.’ So he was just completely putting on a face and lying about everything,” Rider said.

After Brooks had been waiting for some time, Rider noticed a police car driving up and down the street. This made him very nervous.

He then asked Brooks to leave — and, thankfully, the alleged mass murderer obliged without incident.

Details continue to emerge about the suspect and what happened Sunday in Waukesha.

Nevertheless, it seems that many mainstream media outlets are refusing to give this case the coverage it seemingly deserves. Surprisingly few outlets have covered even Rider’s story.

Witness: Ex-Girlfriend of Accused Waukesha Killer Fled Home Barefoot with Black Eye Moments Before Massacre

Why is that?

Well, most likely, it is because — if the accusations are true — Brooks, reported to be a black nationalist and anti-white racist, willfully committed mass murder against a crowd filled with mostly white people.

This flies in the face of the left-wing narratives pushed by the establishment media not only that white racism is an existential threat to this country but also that white racists — especially those in policing — are hunting down and killing unarmed black men in droves.

Are the establishment media doing a good job covering the Waukesha massacre?

Conservatives often point out that this narrative fails to explain the prevalence of criminal activity in black communities, which they argue is exacerbated by cultural norms and government policies promoted and enforced by the Democratic Party.

According to FBI homicide statistics from 2019, “Black or African American” offenders killed 566 white people that year, while “White” offenders killed 246 black people — less than half that total.

This disparity is even remarkable considering that, according to 2020 Census Bureau statistics, white people make up 64.1 percent of the U.S. population, while black people constitute a mere 12.4 percent.

Many attribute this violent crime differential to the surge of fatherlessness in the black community, which has been driven by welfare incentives and other left-wing policies.

If Democrats truly wish to help impoverished black communities in need of help, if they truly wish to ensure racial “equity,” they should be focusing less on blaming “white privilege” and more on examing the effects of their own policies.

That is, unless the left’s goal is for more men to commit mass murder against white people, as Darrell Brooks allegedly did.

If that’s the case, they should continue on the current course — ignoring the black community’s real problems while inflaming racial tensions.

Waukesha Man Reveals What Christmas Parade Massacre Suspect Did When He Let Him Inside His Home
