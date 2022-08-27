The Wisconsin man charged with killing six people in a November 2021 vehicular massacre struggled with deputies and argued with a judge in a Friday courtroom outburst.

Darrell Brooks also warned Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputies against touching him. The deputies eventually escorted him out of court.

The disturbance began shortly after a prosecutor said that Brooks had been asleep for 40 minutes of court proceedings, according to WITI-TV.

The man charged with Waukesha vehicular massacre argued with judge in a courtroom outburst during jury selection hearing pic.twitter.com/DqSZKNKKA0 — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) August 26, 2022

Brooks is accused of plowing into a Christmas parade with an SUV.

The career criminal had been released from jail on a $1,000 bond for hitting an ex-girlfriend with his car weeks before the Waukesha massacre.

A total of 67 people were injured in the attack, including six deaths. Prosecutors say that Brooks intentionally drove his vehicle through the dense crowd at the Christmas parade.

Brooks appeared to dismiss the court proceedings as “political” in his outburst.

He made the claim after Judge Jennifer Dorow directed the defendant to look at him.

“Why, to listen to all this political stuff you got going on?” said the homicide suspect in response.

Moments later, deputies briskly moved Brooks away from the courtroom.

At another point, Brooks reportedly addressed the gallery, claiming that the trial proceedings were “political,” according to WISN-TV‘s Hillary Mintz.

Brooks back in court and appears to be making comments to gallery, “I don’t care about no livestream, all this political” He is now yelling at judge — Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) August 26, 2022

The judge ended court proceedings for a lunch break as Brooks continued to disrupt.

Brooks wasn’t removed from the court as a result of the outburst. Rather, deputies escorted him from the courtroom for the lunch break.

The defendant came back after the lunch break, but the judge later let him skip his own pre-trial hearing at his own request.

The judge also ruled to allow the use of interrogation recordings after Brooks’ arrest in the trial, which will take place in October, according to WITI.

Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence if he’s convicted of intentional homicide.

