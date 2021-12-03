Yes, it’s true. I beat COVID-19 in 48 hours with ivermectin.

Before I get to that story, I have more news guaranteed to make liberals’ heads explode.

I was married last week. That has to enrage liberals. They hate marriage. But they really hate it when a man who knows he’s a man marries a woman who knows she’s a woman. I married the stunning Cindy Parker.

This was truly a Republican wedding.

My new wife is on the board of directors of many Republican organizations in Nevada. We had a large wedding with 200 guests from all over the U.S. — almost all Republicans, conservatives and patriots. I remarked to the crowd, “There are so many Republican politicians in this room, we could hold a Republican National Committee meeting right here.”

I opened the wedding by asking all the military veterans and law enforcement in the room to stand up. My guests gave them a standing ovation.

There were no masks. I’m guessing most of the crowd was unvaccinated. We were guarded by former Navy SEALs from the finest security firm in Las Vegas.

If liberals’ heads haven’t exploded just yet, here’s the clincher. The highlight of our wedding was former Fox News host and bestselling author Rita Cosby reading a personal handwritten letter from former President Donald Trump celebrating our wedding.

Want to watch liberal heads’ triple-explode? Here’s the best story yet. I was healthy and strong at my wedding because of ivermectin.

Do you think ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (106 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

I caught COVID-19 for the first time a few weeks ago. I beat COVID-19 in 48 hours with ivermectin and massive doses of vitamins, including intravenous vitamin C.

Ivermectin is truly a miracle drug. I had had COVID-19 for a day when I decided to take it. The virus was gone in 24 hours. Yes, ivermectin and vitamins turned the deadly, run-for-your-life, lock-down-the-economy, mask-up-for-life, vaccinate-or-die COVID-19 into a minor common cold. And then it was gone in a day.

Ivermectin made my bout of COVID-19 so mild, I never missed a day of work. Yes, I hosted my three-hour national radio show every day, with COVID-19 — and no one noticed.

Wait, it gets better. I was on tour promoting my book, “The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book.” I was a guest (over the phone) on over 20 radio shows that week, with COVID-19 — and no one noticed.

I appeared on multiple national television shows (via Zoom or Skype) that week, with COVID-19 — and no one noticed.

And lest you think I got a mild case, on the first day I had a fever, chills, a bad cough, mucus filling my lungs, awful pain in every muscle of my body, terrible exhaustion, and I lost my sense of taste. Sound familiar? It’s every symptom of COVID-19. I took two tests just to be certain. I tested positive twice.

One day of ivermectin and it was gone. No one ever knew. Until now.

My treatment was pretty much exactly the same as that used by Joe Rogan and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Ivermectin plus mega doses of vitamins. The outcomes were the same, too.

Ivermectin works like magic. It’s inexpensive. I never experienced any side effects. I thank God for ivermectin and mega doses of vitamin C, D3, zinc, quercetin, selenium, lysine, melatonin, garlic, liquid silver and probiotics.

No one has to fear COVID-19. No one has to be forced to take an experimental vaccine. No one ever has to choose between the vaccine and his job ever again. We have a miracle drug and a wonderful vitamin regimen that works fantastically.

I’m exhibit A.

Hey, liberals, are you listening? Have your heads exploded yet?

Ivermectin works. It’s cheap, it’s effective and it has no side effects. India used it to make the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the world disappear almost overnight. So did Mexico City. So did Japan.

So why are President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, Anthony Fauci and the CDC trying to hide the truth?

Ivermectin can save millions of Americans from both COVID-19 and the risks of the COVID-19 vaccine. Ivermectin can save our economy. Ivermectin can save millions of jobs. Ivermectin can save trillions of dollars in costs from missed work, vaccines, hospitalizations and deaths.

I’m playing the role of Paul Revere. “The ivermectin is coming, the ivermectin is coming.” I want the whole world to know.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation