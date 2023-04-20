Wayne Allyn Root: Bud Light Proves Conservatives Have Power - Now Let's Use It to Defend President Trump

My immigrant grandfather came to America with nothing. Not a dime. He worked for 20 years as a blue-collar butcher. Eventually, he started his own butcher store. It was wildly successful. He became a leader in his community. He paid for both his grandchildren to attend Ivy League universities.

Only in America.

One day he told me the secret to his success. He said, “Grandson, there are only two rules of business in America. Rule No. 1) The customer is ALWAYS right. Rule No. 2) If the customer is wrong, refer back to rule No. 1.” That brings me to a teachable moment for Bud Light…

For the first time in history, we have witnessed a beer company commit suicide.

Budweiser (owned by Anheuser-Busch), the formerly conservative company that sells beer to mostly conservative macho men, chose a transgender person as its spokesman. Budweiser has lost its mind. It has ignored my grandfather’s No. 1 rule of business — the customer is always right.

Bud offended its core base of customers (the silent majority) to please a woke mob that makes up a tiny percentage of its customers. Millions are now boycotting Bud. It just destroyed a century of positive branding with one woke, clueless, incredibly dumb miscalculation.

The dollars and cents part of the story is even more remarkable. This one miscalculation cost Anheuser-Busch (as I write this column) over $6 billion in market value. Yes, I said 6 billion — with a B.

That figure doesn’t include sales. Beer distributors, bars and liquor stores across the country report that no one is buying Bud anymore. Sales aren’t just down, or down dramatically — they’re gone. As in, “hasta la vista, baby.” Yes, a beer company just committed suicide.

Will Anheuser-Busch go bankrupt? I doubt it. It’s the 94th most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $132 billion and many brands. In the long run, it’ll probably recover. But, boy, have we taught it a lesson it’ll never forget!

Budweiser is Exhibit A for “go woke, go broke.”

Bud has been savagely punished by the power of the purse — more specifically, the conservative purse. We proved we have the power. Bud will never bite the hand that feeds it ever again. It will never take us for granted ever again. We slapped its wrist, it felt the pain, and we made our point crystal clear.

But Budweiser wasn’t the only company to learn this lesson. Every CEO and board of directors in America witnessed what just happened. I’m sure it sent shudders down their spines.

Conservatives are watching you. We are no longer the silent majority. We are loud and proud and in your face. We won’t hesitate to take action. If you misbehave, offend us, stab us in the back, or take us for granted, we will bring you to your knees. We will make you pay. If you’re the CEO who disrespects us, you will get fired.

My last book, “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book,” presented a list of 116 woke liberal companies that conservatives needed to boycott. That was two years ago. Since that book came out, the companies I listed have lost over $1 trillion in market cap.

VICTORY!

My brand-new book, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book,” presents a list of 123 companies that are the good guys. We need to support them. We need to build a conservative parallel economy. In short, conservatives and patriots must wield the power of the purse. Money talks. We have the power to change the direction of this country by changing the direction of corporate policy.

We need to take our massive spending power and only spend and invest with companies run by conservatives, patriots, Christians and people of faith. People who love God, faith, family, America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and freedom. This is about the carrot and the stick. And we just proved we carry a big stick!

In other words, from now on, we must reward and FUND the conservative economy, and we must punish and DEFUND the leftist woke economy. Thanks to Bud Light for proving our simple strategy is both powerful and effective.

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch are just the start. We have a lot more work to do. But now, we know what works. Money talks.

Now I suggest we use this exact same strategy to defend President Donald J. Trump. In my next commentary, I’ll tell you my plan. But here’s a hint…

NATIONAL PATRIOTS STRIKE.

We brought Bud to its knees. Now we must use our power of the purse to bring this country and the entire U.S. economy to a standstill. I’ve got the plan.

Read Part 2 here.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

