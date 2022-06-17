Wayne Allyn Root: I Interviewed President Trump, And the Elites' Terror Became Clear Right Away

I just interviewed former President Donald Trump — again.

It was our fourth interview in the past few months. I believe you’ll enjoy watching and listening. It’s not your typical formal media interview of a president. It’s more like two old friends talking, without filters, and you get to listen in.

The whole interview is linked at the bottom of this commentary.

But before I get to some key revelations from the interview, I want to share a shocking story that proves our nation is under communist attack. We are experiencing a Soviet/East German/Nazi style of censorship, banning and propaganda never before seen in America’s history.

I just interviewed the 45th president of the United States. What an honor. Yet the intolerant communist tyrants and bullies of Silicon Valley won’t allow you to watch it.

I’m banned for life by Twitter. I’m still on Facebook, but I’m heavily shadow-banned — and this Trump interview can’t be seen by anyone. How do I know? There’s not one comment under the video on Facebook. Out of the hundreds of millions of people on Facebook every day, not one person chose to comment?

But here’s the most remarkable story of all. My friend Kip Herriage, a financial expert, CEO of VRAinsider.com and a sponsor of my national radio show, posted the video of my interview with the 45th president of the United States on his YouTube account. Within one hour the video was removed by YouTube, then his company was banned by YouTube. In America. Because he posted an interview with the president of the United States?

Can you even imagine any social media site in the world removing an interview with President Barack Obama? Or President Bill Clinton? Who removes and bans videos of interviews with a former president of the United States?

Have you ever heard of anything like this in your life? In America, the land of free speech?

Johnny can claim to be Jane, and he gets to go to the girls’ bathroom and play girls’ sports. His free speech is so important that he can sue you for using the wrong pronouns. Gay men can force a Christian baker to bake a wedding cake or the state fines him $100,000. That’s how important their free speech is. Your children are being brainwashed by transgender ideology — in grade school.

But you’re not allowed to see an interview with the 45th president of the United States. Just think about that for a moment.

Boy, are these tyrants scared to death of Trump.

What are they scared of? That you might like Trump? That he might make too much sense? That you might hear too much raw truth? That what he says might spur a revolution to remove communist tyrants and traitors from office? I vote for “ALL OF THE ABOVE.”

The Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves. Hitler, Stalin and Castro are cheering. And George Orwell is saying, “I warned you.”

Now to the interview itself. You can watch below, but here are the highlights to look and listen for:

— I asked Trump about my idea that he run for House speaker after a GOP midterm landslide victory in November. I explained why we need him to lead the impeachment of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — because Milquetoast McCarthy will never get the job done. I asked him why he endorsed McCarthy for House speaker. Trump’s answer? “I never endorsed McCarthy for House speaker. No, never did it. I only endorsed him for re-election to his seat in Congress.”

Wait until you hear the rest of his answer. I draw the conclusion that Trump is considering running for House speaker and leaving his options open. B-I-G news!

— Trump agreed with me that Biden will almost certainly not run for re-election in 2024. I believe most Americans agree Biden is finished, but to hear Trump himself say it is still shocking and refreshing. No other national politician is willing to tell the raw truth like Trump.

— Trump brought up Ashli Babbitt’s terrible death on Jan. 6, 2021. He all but labeled it “murder by a Capitol policeman.”

— I called the Jan. 6 congressional committee hearings a “communist show trial.” Trump labeled it a “kangaroo court and witch hunt.”

— Trump agreed with me when I said Bill Barr was a terrible pick for attorney general and a RINO from Day 1. Trump blamed poor advice from someone he trusted. Trump said, “Barr was so afraid of being impeached that he didn’t want to do anything. I got impeached twice and my numbers went up.”

— Trump and I discussed whether this Biden disaster is due to incompetence or the purposeful, intentional destruction of America by Biden’s radical, communist, traitor handlers.

— Trump compared what’s happening in America to the destruction of Venezuela.

— Finally, I told Trump that I don’t know if America will exist in 2024. Trump responded with pure honesty. “That’s actually the much bigger question. … Will the country [exist]. There’s been more damage done in the past year and a half … than in the worst 25 years in America’s history.”

Watch the interview here.

