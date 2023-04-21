Wayne Allyn Root: Mega-Success of Bud Light Boycott Proves It's Time for a National Pro-Trump Patriots Strike

Missed Part 1? Read it here.

My last two books were about harnessing the power of conservative patriots. We are the silent majority.

We (the working-class, middle-class and upper-middle-class small business owners) form a solid majority of all the consumer spending in America. We are the economic engine of this country. If we ever united on a cause, we could bring this economy to a standstill. I’ve found the cause:

The persecution of President Donald J. Trump.

Let me start with the premise of my books, which is the premise of this strategy. Two years ago, I wrote “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” It was a national bestseller. My strategy in the book was for conservatives, patriots and Christians to stop spending money with woke, liberal companies that were using our money to fund the destruction of America. I identified 116 woke companies to boycott.

It worked. Since my book was published, the companies I identified have lost over $1 trillion dollars in market value (led by the worst woke company on the planet — Disney).

Victory!

Now comes Part 2 — the positive side of the same strategy. My latest book, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book,” identifies the 123 best, most conservative patriotic companies to buy from. Companies you can be proud to support.

Timing is everything in life. Along came Budweiser.

This was Exhibit A in proving our strategy works — and proving conservative patriots have the power to punish the bad guys. Budweiser and parent company Anheuser-Busch lost $6 billion in market value in six days. That doesn’t count their loss in actual sales. Rumor has it sales are down dramatically across the country. We hit Bud where it hurts — in the pocketbook!

Conservatives just proved we have the power to make a dramatic difference. But Bud Light was just a warm-up act. The main event is President Donald J. Trump.

Trump was the greatest president of my lifetime. He created a remarkable boom economy, prosperity, record-setting middle-class income growth, full employment, low taxes, low inflation and interest rates, and peace around the world. He also won the trade war with China. That’s called the Trump economic miracle.

Democrats hated Trump because of his success. He humiliated them. He proved their economic model is a failure. Democrats literally went insane with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” That’s why they demonized, slandered and persecuted him for all four years of his term.

Now these same power-drunk Democrats, insane with rage and jealousy, have indicted and arrested Trump on false charges to try to stop him from winning again in 2024. New York was only the first blow. Georgia is up next. Then federal charges for mishandling classified documents.

They’re throwing the kitchen sink at Trump simply because he is standing in the way of Democrats winning in 2024 and establishing one-party rule — so they can finish destroying America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and individualism (i.e., freedom).

If they can kill off Trump, there is no one standing in the way of their radical Marxist domination and tyranny.

That’s where we come in — conservatives, patriots, Americans with faith in God. The silent majority cannot afford to be silent anymore. We can apply our proven success with the Bud Light boycott to produce a much bigger event…

A one-day National Pro-Trump Economic Patriots Strike.

For one day (as a start), we will stay home. No work, no shopping, no consumer spending, no driving, no kids in school. We will bring America to a halt. We will bring the U.S. economy to a standstill. It will be like a national holiday…

Trump Day.

But the key is everyone on the right has to buy in. Everyone. I will need every conservative TV and radio host to buy in. We all need to coordinate together.

As Benjamin Franklin once said, “We either hang together, or we will surely hang separately.” Every conservative, patriot and American with faith in God needs to be all-in for Trump. Trump isn’t a politician — he is a symbol. If we let them destroy Trump, we are all next.

Every conservative TV and radio host has to agree on the date and promote this event. There can be no ego. This is about saving America from a communist takeover. This is about stopping the weaponization of government. We cannot let Democratic tyrants destroy free speech, silence dissent, and persecute anyone who threatens their agenda. Because we all know what comes next.

If we can coordinate as one, if we can put our egos aside, if we can motivate our base of 80 million Trump supporters (and I’ll bet it’s grown to 100 million because of Trump’s arrest), we can show the world, the media, the radical left, the Biden administration… that we are the LOUD AND PROUD MAJORITY, that we stand behind Trump, that we will not stand for his persecution, that we will not accept the weaponization of government, that we have the consumer power to bring the powerful U.S. economy to a standstill.

As we just proved with Bud Light.

One day to show the world we love Trump, we love America, we love freedom and free speech, and we have the power. We’re not going to take it anymore. We’re not going to let you destroy America.

So, conservatives, patriots, Christians and Trump warriors — in the words of boxing legend Michael Buffer, ARE YOU READY TO RUMBLE?

