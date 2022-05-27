Wayne Allyn Root: We're in the Middle of the Biggest Get-Rich-Quick Scheme in History and COVID's Just a Small Part

We are in the middle of the biggest get-rich-quick scheme in world history.

Life insurance execs are reporting non-COVID deaths are up a staggering 40 percent — the largest increase ever seen. Ask any funeral home director. Business is booming like never before.

Something is very wrong.

This scam I’m talking about is not COVID-19. COVID is real — it’s a flu pandemic. This isn’t the first flu pandemic. It won’t be the last.

The real fraud is the response by the government, President Joe Biden, Democratic politicians, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the establishment media: one gigantic, world-class, two-year-long Ponzi scheme.

Here is a real-life health care story that explains it all.

One of my close friends thought he was having a heart attack. He asked me to drive him to the hospital. Of course, I dropped everything and rushed him to an ER in Las Vegas.

He was kept at the hospital for 22 hours. He was given a battery of tests. He passed them all with flying colors. The doctors could find nothing wrong. Thank God — there was no heart attack. He was given a clean bill of health.

About two weeks later the bill came. Twenty-two hours in the hospital. Not even one full day. Nothing wrong, so no treatments of any kind were given.

The bill was $115,000.

What a great job former President Barack Obama did to “fix” the health care system. Now 22 hours in a hospital costs $115,000. The frauds in the media don’t dare talk about that story.

This also explains everything about the pandemic. This is why the reaction by the media, Democratic politicians and medical “experts” has been so hysterical. It’s all about the money.

Here’s a simple explanation of the world’s biggest Ponzi scheme.

First, Biden, Fauci, the CDC, FDA, Democratic politicians and the media scare people to death — over a flu with mostly mild to moderate symptoms with a 99.9 percent recovery rate. They whip Americans into a frenzy.

“If it bleeds, it leads.” The more deaths on the front page, or at the top of the news, the more papers they sell, the higher the ratings — and of course, the billions more spent by Big Pharma on drug and vaccine ads as a “thank you” to the media. This turns Americans into paranoid hypochondriacs and hospital junkies.

It’s one big vicious cycle that makes everyone at the top filthy rich.

Think of that $115,000 bill for 22 hours in the hospital. That’s for a person who wasn’t sick. What if you actually have the flu? They’ll admit you for a day, or two, or three, and you’ll go home with a $250,000 bill. What if you actually get seriously ill? That’s a trip to the ICU. Whether you live or die, someone gets a $5,000,000 bill.

Multiply these bills by millions of scared-to-death Americans who rush to the ER at the first sign of a cold, cough, fever or sneeze. Most of them are poor and on Obamacare or Medicaid. And it’s all paid by OPM — other people’s money. The government pays, and pays, and pays some more.

With your money.

Everyone involved gets rich quick — the hospitals, doctors, vaccine manufacturers, the media and, maybe most of all, the politicians.

Think how much money the panic and fear porn, combined with vaccine mandates, have made each politician who owns stock in publicly traded health care, drug and vaccine companies.

But here is the all-important Part 2 of my story.

Now that we know this whole thing was overblown to scare you to death — now that we know the lockdowns, mask mandates, school closures, business closures and vaccine mandates accomplished literally nothing and actually led to more depression, addiction, suicide and the destruction of our economy…

Why can’t anyone responsible for doing all this to us just admit they were wrong?

Let me tell you another story that explains it all.

Years ago, a trusted friend and employee of mine (let’s call him “Phil”) stole $1,000 cash from my office. I knew it was him. He was the only one near my office during a lunch break. He always went out to lunch, but not on the one day the money went missing. He was in a desperate situation and needed the money.

Most telling of all, as Shakespeare would say, he protested too much. That was the real tip-off. He was hysterical at the mere thought of me asking him about the crime. He was crying, screaming, begging, banging the table, pacing back and forth like a madman. He swore over and over again that he didn’t do it. He feigned disbelief that I could ever accuse him of such a thing. His reaction was so over the top, I knew he did it. Nobody innocent would react like that.

A few weeks later he left the company.

Fast forward 25 years. Out of the blue, he called me to confess. He said, “Remember that missing $1,000 from 25 years ago? You were right. I stole it. I was so desperate. But once I lied to you, there was no going back. I had to stick to my story. I’m sorry. I’ve carried this burden for 25 years. I just needed to call you and confess. I’m so sorry.”

That explains the entire COVID response. They’re all in too deep. The lie is just too big, the results too catastrophic. There’s no going back.

Many conservative media personalities throw around the term “depopulation scheme” to explain what’s happening. They use the term “mass murder” — as if everyone involved wanted to kill off half the world’s population. I do believe there are a few people at the very top of this scam who are pure evil. Who knows what their true motivation was?

But most of the people involved are not mass murderers. This disaster was all about one thing: pure, unadulterated greed. Everyone’s eyes got as big as saucers.

And then they drank the Kool-Aid.

They wanted to believe in the vaccines (and the masks, and the lockdowns, and the small business closures). They wanted to believe they could do good while getting filthy rich. They wanted to believe they were saving lives. They wanted to believe they were heroes. They wanted to believe that anyone who called the vaccine dangerous was spreading “misinformation” and had to be stopped. They convinced themselves they had to censor anyone who disagreed or dissented.

And like my friend who stole the $1,000, once they went down this road, there was no going back. They were in too deep.

To admit it was all a lie, a deception, a fraud, a Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme, means they are guilty of massive crimes against humanity. To admit they made a mistake, or they were wrong, or they were greedy, and now they regret it, is to admit they misled the world.

It’s not like they can wake up one day and just say, “Oops, I made a mistake. I was wrong. This was just the flu. All the lockdowns, masks, vaccine mandates, business closures, school closures and massive medical bills were all for nothing. I’m sorry. Can we have a do-over?”

Ask my friend Phil. That’s not easy — not when the issue is $1,000 theft, let alone when the issue is trillions in business losses and medical expenses, millions of jobs and careers destroyed, millions of businesses closed, dreams shattered and a society in shambles.

So instead of apologizing, the media, Democratic politicians and “medical experts” are either doubling down (claiming they were right all along and saved lives) or erasing history and moving on. They hope you forget the past two years. They hope you remember them as heroes, fighting for your health, while in reality they damaged or destroyed your life — and your children’s lives.

Now that you know the truth, now that you’ve seen the light, all I ask is that you never forget, that you remember everything that happened — remember who misled you, who bankrupted you, who got filthy rich off your misery.

Then on Election Day 2022 and 2024, hold them responsible.

I guarantee you one thing — if we allow the socialists, tyrants, greedy globalists and insane-with-power control freaks who did this to us to remain in office, it will start all over again. It will all come roaring back. It will never end.

We will become Australia or China — locked up and locked down for long periods until we all close our businesses, lose our jobs, and become poor and dependent on the government.

Come November, vote like your life and your children’s lives depend on it. Because they do.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.