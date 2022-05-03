Wayne Allyn Root: The Roe Leak Isn't an Accident, It's a Distraction - Look What Else Just Happened

Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen? Do you need more evidence? Then watch the “2,000 Mules” movie coming out this week.

How powerful is “2,000 Mules”? Why do you think the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade was leaked right at this exact moment? This is the first Supreme Court decision that has ever been leaked — and it just happened to occur on the eve of the release of “2,000 Mules”?

Look who this historic criminal act targets: female voters. It’s no coincidence.

But I have a message for female voters, wives and mothers. Ladies, have you ever had a boyfriend or husband cheat on you? Did you need actual proof of your husband cheating to know the truth? Or would this be enough to know for sure?

Your husband comes home at 3 a.m., reeking of booze, lipstick on his collar, the smell of a woman’s perfume on his body, and when you ask him where he’s been, he replies, “Shut up. I did nothing wrong. You’re crazy. You’re a conspiracy theorist. No, you can’t look at my text messages. No, you can’t look at the GPS of my phone. How dare you ask? If you ever talk about this again, I’ll kick you out of this home. Good luck being homeless on the streets.”

What would any woman believe at that point? Do you need any further proof? Or is your husband’s reaction all the proof you need? Are you crazy or a conspiracy theorist for seeing the truth with your own eyes?

That’s the 2020 election to a T. We all know what happened. We don’t need what Democrats and the establishment media call “proof.” The Democrats’ angry response is the proof. The media’s cover-up is the proof.

They call us crazy. They call us conspiracy theorists. They refuse any investigation. They fight against forensic audits with armies of lawyers. They ban any discussion. They refuse any debate. Is this normal?

Do you think the 2020 election was stolen? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (410 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

They kick us off Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or Instagram for even a mention of a stolen election. What are they so afraid of?

There’s no proof, they say. There’s actually plenty of proof, but that’s why the media, Big Tech and Democrats have banned any discussion or debate. The establishment media and social media have conspired to make it disappear — just like Hunter Biden’s laptop.



But the only proof any smart wife or mother needs is the response. Just like a cheating husband, the Democrats’ response is so rancid, so ridiculous, so over-the-top with fake outrage, we all know the truth. The proof is in the response. We know.

If you made a bet on the election (as I did), you know. Donald Trump was running away with a landslide electoral victory at midnight on election night when suddenly five key states announced at the same time, for the first time in history, that they were stopping the vote count until morning. Nothing strange there. Nothing suspicious there.

Trump had insurmountable leads in all five states. Yet when we woke up, the leads were gone. Hundreds of thousands of new votes — almost 100 percent for Biden — were found overnight. And they were found with no GOP witnesses in the counting rooms. No problem there, right?

If you’re still unsure, watch “2,000 Mules” to see how millions of fake ballots were flooded into battleground states to steal the election.

But you don’t need “2,000 Mules” to know for sure. “2,000 Cheating Husbands” tells the real story.

Simply tell every Democrat you know that you believe the 2020 election was stolen. Then watch their reaction. They’ll act exactly like your cheating husband, at 3 a.m., with lipstick on his collar.

Now that we all know the 2020 election was stolen, the important question is…

What are we going to do about it?

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.