Wayne Allyn Root: Vegas Oddsmaker Predicts GOP Upset

This is my final column before the midterm election. So, this former Vegas oddsmaker turned national political commentator has a few predictions and common sense observations to make.

Back in 2016 I predicted a Trump victory when no one else did. Every poll showed Trump would lose by a wide margin. Nate Silver of The New York Times predicted Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning at 92 percent. These pollsters make their living by polling actual human beings. I don’t.

So how did I know?

Simple. First, size matters. You could see it in the rallies. Trump would attract eight hour lines and 10,000 or more attendees at wild, intense rallies all over America. I should know. I was opening speaker for six Trump campaign events here in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile Hillary was attracting 100 to 200 attendees at a rally here in Vegas. I could fit Hillary’s rallies in my living room. The same story held true across America. That was my first reason for realizing Trump was going to pull a huge upset that few saw coming.

Part Duex was also simple. Trump was “the whisper candidate.” Everywhere I went, people whispered in my ear, “I’m with you. I’m for Trump.” They wouldn’t tell pollsters. They wouldn’t put up yard signs. No bumper stickers on their car. No mention of their support of Trump around the office water cooler. But they whispered to me.

The pollsters never had a chance.

Don’t look now, but it’s all happening again. Nate Silver says Democrats have a 80 percent-plus chance of winning the House. Cook Report says Democrats will win the House by 40 seats. All the experts say it’s over — Democrats will win.

I’ll go out on a limb and disagree again.

I see Florida Democrat Gov. candidate Andrew Gillum holding a rally with Bernie Sanders and the whole place is empty. Barack Obama could not fill a high school gym in Milwaukee. I witnessed firsthand Joe Biden and Obama at separate events here in Las Vegas playing to small crowds.

Meanwhile I was opening speaker for President Trump’s event in Las Vegas last month — with 10,000 waiting in line for hours in a place where no one cares much about politics. This is a phenomenon.

Does that sound like the GOP is losing 40 seats? Dream on, delusional Democrats.

Then there’s “the whispers.” Nothing has changed. Trump has fulfilled almost all of his campaign promises. He is the only politician in history who did exactly what he promised. And those same voters are whispering to me again — they love Trump now, more than ever.

Then there’s common sense. The Trump economy is BOOMING.

The latest results are out — 250,000 more jobs last month, far above what was expected. The lowest unemployment in half a century. The number of Americans employed is the highest EVER. Almost 500,000 new manufacturing jobs under Trump. The kind Obama claimed would never happen again. One thousand new manufacturing jobs a day last month — the best results since the 1990s.

And most importantly, wages grew by a remarkable 3.1 percent — the most in a decade. Who in their right mind would vote against THAT?

That could be why Trump’s approval rating among blacks is now 40 percent. If only white liberals weren’t blind, deaf and really dumb.

Most importantly, Trump has brilliantly kept the emotional issue of illegal immigration front and center. He wants to block the caravan, end birthright citizenship and make it much harder for illegal aliens to claim asylum. The polls are out — 65 percent of likely voters in swing districts across the USA agree with Trump. The middle class will come out in record numbers for Trump. Bet on it.

In the 2014 midterm election in Texas 1.7 million voted early. This year early voting in Texas numbered over 4.3 million. With a booming economy and an illegal alien invasion in the headlines, you think they’re coming out for Democrats?

No way, Jose.

I’ll go out on a limb again. I’ll put my gut instincts up against every poll and pollster and political “expert.” All of them … all of them … say the House is lost. But they don’t have a clue what’s happening. I predict they’re all wrong again. The Silent Majority is whispering again — and they love Trump. They support Trump. They will reward Trump.

I’ll go out on a limb again to predict another upset for the GOP on Tuesday. We will expand our Senate majority by 3 to 6 seats. It will be very close, but the GOP will hold the House. America stays bright red — again

Democrats will be in shock and mourning. The pollsters got it all wrong again.

And Wednesday morning will be the busiest day for psychiatrists and psychologists in the history of America.

#REDSTORM

Wayne Allyn Root is the host of “The Wayne Allyn Root Show” on Newsmax TV, nightly at 8 p.m. EST, found on DirecTV Ch 349, or Dish TV Ch 216. He is also a nationally syndicated radio host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show.”

