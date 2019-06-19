Wayne Newton Fires Shot at Burglars with Revolver He Carries

Wayne Newton told jurors Tuesday that he fired his revolver at burglars during a home break-in last year.

The Las Vegas entertainment legend testified during a trial for one of the alleged burglars, saying that he was home with his wife and teenage daughters when the break-in occurred and he fired a shot in the air hoping to scare them away, ABC News reported.

“My wife was in hysterics and crying. I decided to take one shot in the air,” the “Danke Schoen” crooner said. “That was the last time I saw them.”

Entertainer Wayne Newton tells a jury he fired a gunshot to scare away two burglars at his family’s home a year ago. https://t.co/y1EwsbK6gh — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2019

Newton was testifying at the trial for Weslie Hosea Martin, a man accused of breaking into the singer’s home. Martin is also accused of breaking into the home of a Newton neighbor 10 days before.

The second burglar in the Newton case has not yet been apprehended.

“She said, ‘Shoot em. Shoot em.’ There they are. He almost hit me with the pipe iron,’” Newton said his wife told him.

The burglars reportedly attacked the Newton family dogs with a metal pipe.

The dogs were treated by a veterinarian for head injuries and broken teeth, according to the New York Post.

Newton fired at the burglars with a five-shot revolver he said he carries with him, according to The Washington Times.

The burglars, who managed to pry open a safe in Newton’s dressing room, escaped through some hedges after Newton fired his gun.

One was arrested later after police tracked the sale of stolen items identified as Newton’s.

Newton was using a cane to get up and down from the witness stand, ABC reported, which he told prosecutors is necessary because he is recovering from back surgery.

The singer has been performing in Las Vegas for 60 years.

