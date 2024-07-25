Wealthy Man Allegedly Shoves Woman Off Her Bike, Flees the Scene Leaving Her a Bloody Mess

A Miami man has been accused of hitting a woman in the face with a water bottle as she rode her bike on a bike path, knocking her to the ground.

Andrew Deon Cobb, 54, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, according to a Miami-Dade County news release.

The 56-year-old cyclist was just passing the pedestrian on a bike path on Key Biscayne — which is part of the greater Miami metro area — when the July 7 incident occurred.

Just as she rode past, “”the male swung his arm while holding a bottle, and struck the victim in the face causing her to fall and sustain injuries,” according to the report.

“Another cyclist arrived and observed the incident and called police.”

The witness asked the man to stay until officers arrived, but he fled instead, according to the report.

Before leaving the scene, Cobb reportedly told the cyclist, “You have to share the road, I’ve been hit by you guys before,” WTVJ reported, citing an arrest report.

Investigators, working with someone they referred to as “a good Samaritan,” were able to identify and locate the suspect.

“The detectives were able to obtain a full confession from Andrew Cobb, who has been charged accordingly.”

The U.K.’s Daily Mail described Cobb as a “divorced wealthy” man who owns a $430,000 “luxury condo.”

“His now ex-wife owns the couple’s $1.9 million home in Manhattan Beach, California,” according to the report.

The outlet called the victim, Maria Galleguillo, a triathlete and ran pictures of her in cycling gear sprawled on the ground with a bloody knee after the incident.

It said Cobb waited around at first, but as additional cyclists gathered at the scene, he jogged away.

Wealthy Miami man arrested after violent argument with female cyclist https://t.co/eJXVB6sgEM via @MailOnline Andrew Cobb, 54, allegedly hurled the bottle at Maria Galleguillo’s face causing her to fall off her bike and sustain serious injuries. — B Gallagher (@Gally66kg) July 23, 2024

Galleguillo captured video of Cobb running from the scene and posted it to social media, according to the report.

“That was a malicious act,” Galleguillo said.

“The guy that was running there, he was not supposed to be there because it was a bike lane. It wasn’t a pedestrian lane.”

