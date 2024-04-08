A scientific discovery published over 200 years ago will be on display during Monday’s historic total solar eclipse and those observing the phenomenon are urged to wear red and green clothing to see the full effects of it.

As a printer, we’re used to making colors pop! During the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, you can experience color in a whole different way due to something called the Purkinje Effect. Check it out: https://t.co/JkWIwOB4MP #print #solareclipse #eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/k2YB0i5GzW — Modern Litho (@ModernLitho) April 7, 2024

Czech physiologist Jan Evangelista Purkyně observed over two centuries ago that flowers that appeared bright red in sunlight transformed into a deep, subdued color as daylight faded. In 1823, he published a paper describing his theories of how that happens.

His observations led to the identification of what is now known as the Purkinje effect, or the Purkinje phenomenon, which accounts for the changing appearance of colors based on the available light and the way human eyes become more sensitive to blue light and less to red light as surroundings become darker.

During a solar eclipse, there is a sudden and dramatic transition from light to darkness, which significantly alters how our eyes perceive colors. As a result of this occurrence, known as the Purkinje effect, red hues appear darker, while greens become noticeably brighter. pic.twitter.com/Dwl3TZ44ce — JuneBrain Inc. (@JuneBrainInc) April 5, 2024

This shift in sensitivity occurs during the process of vision adjusting to low light conditions and, as a result, in dimmer environments, red objects seem darker compared to objects of other colors.

In dim lighting conditions, what is normally bright red can look darker, more muted, or even near black, whereas blues and greens seem to grow more vivid.

Will you be in totality for the #solareclipse? Consider wearing blue or green – it will look more vibrant during an eclipse due to our eyes struggling to adapt the sudden darkness. Red and green as a combo will create a stark contrast 🎄 due to the “Purkinje Effect.”#stem pic.twitter.com/SWvSHUTUbl — Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) April 5, 2024

The dramatic lighting changes during a total solar eclipse offer a perfect chance to witness this remarkable shift in color perception.

The Arizona Republic noted that while it’s “not mandatory … wearing red and green clothing during a solar eclipse could optimize your viewing experience.”

However, it is extremely important to protect your eyes while observing the solar eclipse, as the rays of the sun can still be harmful for vision.

Would you travel to see an eclipse? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 10% (9 Votes) No: 90% (80 Votes)

Spectators are urged to wear certified solar viewing glasses or eclipse glasses that are created with special filters that block harmful ultraviolet radiation, infrared radiation and intense visible light.

These allow you to observe the sun without risking eye damage.

NASA has published an article laying out guidelines to safely observe the total solar eclipse, and emphasizes the use of specialized eye protection, like eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, during all phases except the brief period of totality, when the moon fully blocks the sun.

Additionally, anyone wishing to observe Monday’s eclipse is warned against driving and told not to pull to the side of any highways as they must be clear for emergencies.

Space.com is offering a livestream of the historic event for those wishing to view the total eclipse safely at home.

The eclipse’s path of totality will span approximately 115 miles wide and extend over 10,000 miles long, and it will cross Mexico, 15 U.S. states, and Newfoundland, Canada.

The time of the eclipse will vary according to location. ABC News published a handy guide for times and locations available here.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.