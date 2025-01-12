Share
Weather Channel Accused of Airing Burnt Body in LA Fire Coverage: 'Tell Me That's Not a Skull... You Can See the Leg Bones Coming Out'

 By Ole Braatelien  January 12, 2025 at 5:00am
A trending social media post suggested that The Weather Channel inadvertently aired footage of skeletal remains during the ongoing Greater Los Angeles fires.

Many users shared the 22-second TikTok clip on X.

“Did the @weatherchannel just show a charred skeleton in the rubble of the Los Angeles fires without realizing it?” X user Ari Hoffman wrote on Thursday.

WARNING: The following video contains content that some may find offensive.

The video, which is a recording of a television screen, showed the remains of a building destroyed by a fire.

But a closer look reveals what resembles the bony remains of a person, perhaps most apparently a human skull.

In the audio, a male and female watching at home can be heard speculating about the footage.

Was this a human body?

“That’s a f*****g dead body!” the male can be heard saying. “You can’t tell me that’s not a skull. That’s a f*****g skull!”

“You can see the leg bones coming out!” the female voice said.

“Yeah. They’re not even talking about it!” the male said.

The Weather Channel issued a reply to Hoffman’s post.

“These social media claims are inaccurate and completely false,” The Weather Channel commented on X. “We have 100% confirmed that the video shows debris from the aftermath of a house fire and nothing else.”

The network asked that “everyone please shift their focus to helping the victims of the SoCal wildfires and share factual information that will help them and their families stay safe as this tragic situation continues to develop.”

Hoffman fired back with a counter reply.

“Thank you for your response. If what you are saying is accurate, what is this?” Hoffman wrote, showing a still of what looked like the skeletal remains, circled in red.

The Weather Channel hasn’t replied as of Saturday evening.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




