Weather Service Dir. Denies Assaulting Employee for Mentioning ‘Global Cooling’

The National Weather Service has denied allegations that director Louis Uccellini physically assaulted a staff meteorologist for mentioning “cooling” during a 2014 presentation on Earth’s climate.

“This alleged incident never happened,” NWS spokeswoman Susan Buchanan told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Dr. Uccellini encourages open discussion on all science issues and perspectives, and he has never had a physical altercation with anyone in his 40-year career.”

Buchanan responded to a report published by Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow alleging Uccellini “put his hand on the meteorologist’s chest as a warning, and pushed the employee against the wall,” according to an NWS meteorologist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“I was giving a talk to fellow NWS staff about the jet stream flow in the upper atmosphere. What it showed was large amplitude waves in both the northern and southern hemispheres,” the meteorologist told CFACT.

“I explained that the only way the jet stream could get to be high amplitude is if the atmosphere was actually cooling,” the meteorologist said.

“Right at the bathroom break, the Director of NWS, Louis Uccellini, put a hand on my chest and pushed me up against the wall and said ‘Don’t ever mention the word cooling again,’” the meteorologist said. “He did not mean it in a ‘joking’ way, he absolutely violated my personal space and was dead serious. This was back in 2014.”

The meteorologist “described a culture of fear and ostracism at NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration against those who dissent from the ‘global warming’ narrative,” CFACT reported.

Buchanan said “Dr. Uccellini has always encouraged a culture of robust scientific discussion at the National Weather Service and fully supports scientific integrity as outlined in the NOAA Administrative Order on Scientific Integrity, which denote​s​ the agency’s commitment to a culture of support for excellence of NOAA’s principal science asset, its employees.”

“For this particular topic, both cooling and warming need to occur for the jet to intensify, not one versus the other. So the alleged disagreement doesn’t make sense from a scientific perspective,” Buchanan said.

However, CFACT reported the physical altercation with Uccellini was “not an isolated incident,” according to their source.

“One coworker who is a fellow ‘skeptic’ and I have to be careful about what we talk about at our desks or the break room,” the meteorologist said. “We can’t let the word get out that we aren’t buying into the whole ‘the climate is warming’ narrative.”

“It is an almost Orwellian, nasty-type society,” the meteorologist added.

The meteorologist also alleged NWS and NOAA had altered climate data for political purposes and said there were flaws in computer modeling.

“It is an incredibly well-oiled propaganda machine,” the meteorologist said. “I read the reports that come out, and they either have no science in it, or it’s completely false.”

CFACT’s source echoed allegations made by former NOAA scientist John Bates that government climate scientists rushed a key study that purported to eliminate the global warming “pause” from the temperature record.

Bates said the Karl study, referring to lead author NOAA’s Tom Karl, had not been archived in accordance with NOAA policy and study authors were “mostly subtly but sometimes not, pushing choices to emphasize warming.”

Bates’ allegations sparked a congressional investigation and a review at NOAA. NOAA has yet to disclose the results, if any, of its review.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

