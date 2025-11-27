Web of Satanic Groups Brainwashed School Shooter: Just One Culprit Has Been Unmasked

Authorities linked a foreign satanic group to a deadly Tennessee school shooting, but another online cult leader’s whereabouts are not publicly known nearly a year after taking credit for the bloodshed.

Georgian neo-Nazi “Maniac Murder Cult” leader Michail Chkhikvishvili pleaded guilty to federal charges on Nov. 17 after his propaganda incited violent plots such as the January Antioch High School shooting in Nashville, court records show.

The deceased shooter’s online ramblings also point to a similar cult, “Totenation,” that went unnoticed despite an unidentified leader for the group claiming responsibility, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of archived webpages.

That figurehead, who appears to be an internet user going by “Liber of Love,” has also promoted pedophilic themes tied to satanist terror networks that are a top FBI target in child exploitation cases.

Solomon Henderson, 17, fired 10 shots in his school’s cafeteria on Jan. 22, killing one student and injuring another before fatally shooting himself. Law enforcement, media outlets, and researchers found he was immersed in dark internet trends promoting hatred of humanity, occultism, child sex abuse, and terrorism — traits that the Department of Justice associates with “Nihilistic Violent Extremists,” also known as NVEs.

Chkhikvishvili was arrested in Moldova in July 2024 for plotting violence against Jews in New York and extradited to the U.S. in May. The DOJ then revealed that Henderson cited Chkhikvishvili and his Europe-based group as inspiration after Chkhikvishvili spread materials encouraging school shootings.

Since December 2024, several X accounts with variations of the “Liber” name were active before getting suspended. It’s unclear whether it’s one individual or multiple, but the profiles posted satanic motifs identical to those found in Henderson’s writings and called him “our saint” after his suicide, archived webpages show. Henderson’s online diary included cartoon images with the words “Totenation” and “Liber Of Love” alongside his massacre plans.

“I don’t think I can kill my family… I need to work on manifestos and spreadsheet,” Solomon wrote near the Liber image.

Other NVE ties in the diary included a cartoon of a child-like character with symbols for “764,” a terrorist network linked to numerous child sex abuse cases. “Eat, Sleep, Extort Lol,” the killer wrote under the 764 image.

Additionally, a Bluesky account Henderson linked in his writings posted a drawing of a menacing figure labeled “Liber of Love” in January.

The FBI’s Nashville office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

‘Shooter Grooming’

A month after the shooting, Liber opened a pedophilic chat room on the messaging platform Discord where members discussed finding “groomable victims,” the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. The Discord chats also contained a 764 symbol.

Liber’s Discord messages mentioned Totencord, a nickname for Totenation members’ chat rooms. Toten, German for “kill,” may refer to the Nazi Totenkopf symbol. The figurehead’s usernames echo “Liber 333,” a publication by the pro-Nazi “Tempel Ov Blood” cult that glorifies murder and child abuse.

One Liber-affiliated X account appeared to confirm in April that its user was the same Liber from the disturbing Discord server.

“Why did you write that article about me and my friends?” Liber asked in an X post replying to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A January post on the website “Kiwi Farms” accused Liber and Totenation of posting instructions on how to distribute child pornography online without getting caught. Liber reposted the memo on X, declaring, “we did it totenation.”

One Liber X account from December 2024 displayed pedophilic references such as “MAP” — an apparent nod to “minor attracted persons” — and “boylover,” an archived page shows. A post on the account complained about “anti-MAP discrimination” in response to the platform suspending yet another Liber account, “@liberoflove.”

Henderson was active in one of Liber’s Totenation servers shortly before his attack, according to researcher Becca Spinks, who infiltrates and reports online extremist cells to law enforcement. Spinks published what she said were screenshots from the server in January that showed Henderson’s Discord account posting a video edit from Maniac Murder Cult before his death. Other screenshots showed Totenation members’ realization that he was the Antioch High School shooter.

“theres 1 death connected to me,” Liber said in the screenshots.

Liber was quick to publicly celebrate grooming Henderson into violence. The individual reshared multiple X posts linking the shooting to Liber and Totenation, calling the killer “our saint solomon” in April. The term “saint” was popularized by the neo-Nazi “Terrorgram Collective” to praise successful killers, according to the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.

“Why did your shooter get a lousy bodycount of 1?” an anonymous X user asked Liber within hours of the shooting. “Why aren’t you good at shooter grooming?”

“i tried my best okay,” Liber replied, adding a frowning emoji.

Liber also claimed on X that police seized his or her electronic devices, according to a screenshot obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation that Spinks said was taken two days after the shooting.

‘Indiscriminate Chaos’

The FBI has more than 300 cases open into the 764 network amid heightened focus on NVEs, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Wednesday. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is on track to receive nearly 2,000 reports of abuse tied to 764 or similar groups in 2025, ABC 11 reported.

Such groups invite minors into chat rooms to desensitize them with harmful content and convince them to cut themselves on camera, commit suicide, abuse animals, or perform sexual acts, threatening them if they refuse, according to the DOJ.

“Nihilistic Violent Extremists (NVEs) are individuals who engage in criminal conduct within the United States and abroad, in furtherance of political, social, or religious goals that derive primarily from a hatred of society at large and a desire to bring about its collapse by sowing indiscriminate chaos, destruction, and social instability,” the FBI wrote in a March affidavit accusing a Wisconsin teen of plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Authorities should impose severe penalties for NVEs regardless of age if they want to deter their brazen behavior, Spinks told the Daily Caller News Foundation, arguing that minors have received too much leniency.

“The DOJ should start being more open about the number of juvenile offenders that are arrested and giving them harsher sentences,” she said.

Henderson showed his fixation on violence and contempt for human life in his diary, labeling himself a “Self-hating N*****.” It also praised and even sexualized the female shooter at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, who killed two people before killing herself in December. The diary mentioned how he told the girl to “livestream” her murder spree while replying to a picture she posted just before the attack.

The diary indicated Henderson knew how poisonous the internet could be for young people.

“My sister has discord it’s over,” he wrote. “I have to commit the attack. she’s 100% gonna get groomed.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.