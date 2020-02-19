Week After Leftist Van Attack, Maxine Waters Makes Reckless Anti-Trump Call

Less than two weeks after a violent anti-Republican van attack, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters is recklessly spreading fear about President Donald Trump and urging Americans to act against the executive.

During a Tuesday MSNBC appearance, the California congresswoman claimed Trump was too much of a danger to be left in office.

“He will pardon [former Trump campaign chairman Paul] Manafort, he will lift all the sanctions from Russia, he’ll be even more involved with the oligarchs of Russia, and he’s gonnabring [Vladimir] Putin to the White House,” Waters said. “I believe that. If he’s re-elected.”

According to the 81-year-old Democratic lawmaker, Russian hackers and their country of origin were able to escape justice for their alleged interference in the 2016 election thanks to Trump’s pro-Russia agenda.

“We’ve got to make sure this man isn’t elected again,” Waters said.

TRENDING: Dean Cain Threatens Lawsuit After Media Smears Him with Outright Lie About Warren Comment

Although she claims the Senate “did not act responsibly” in its vote to acquit Trump of the articles of impeachment, she still expressed hope for an emergency meeting of federal judges who aim to discuss the president’s alleged misconduct.

Of course, Waters and her fellow Democrats can’t wait on deep-state plants and an entire swamp full of holdovers to get rid of Trump — they need the help of the American people.

Do you think Waters' rhetoric is dangerous? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (4129 Votes) 2% (86 Votes)

“The American public should get behind this if they care anything about our democracy,” she warned. “You know, for all of those people who say that they honor the flag and that they are in support of our democracy being strengthened, for all of those people who say that: Where are you? Can’t they see what is happening?

“We’re in a constitutional crisis in this country, with a president who is running amok. He is out of control. And we’ve got to make sure that he’s not re-elected. We’ve got to speak up. We’ve got to resist. I don’t hear enough voices.”

It’s unclear what Waters believes is a constitutional crisis, but what’s perfectly clear is her fearmongering over Trump.

While this isn’t a rare thing for the left to spout, it comes after a potentially fatal attack on Republicans.

Earlier this month, Gregory Timm allegedly rammed his van into a GOP voter registration tent in Florida.

According to police, the attack was motivated by hatred of President Trump, anger that Timm tried to take out on innocent civilians.

RELATED: Maxine Waters Scoffs at Rural States, Brags About Elitist Beverly Hills Parties

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in the attack.

Waters’ overblown insistence that our republic hangs by a thread thanks to the actions of Trump is unlikely to calm tensions in an already fiercely divided political landscape.

With Trump’s potential reelection less than a year away, more heated rhetoric will do nothing but fan the flames of anti-Trump activism throughout the nation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.