It didn’t take long for the crowd that demands women have the right to kill their unborn children to begin violence against those living outside the womb once Roe v. Wade was overturned.

In the wake of Friday’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health — which struck down the left’s invented right to an abortion — violent protests broke out in various corners of the country, many caught on video and posted to social media.

The chaotic protests were the culmination of decades of the left’s radical rhetoric boiling over — and were a bleak augury for what may happen in the days and weeks to come.

According to The Daily Wire, protests were seen in cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington.

“Some protests became heated as a fight reportedly broke out at the Rhode Island State House where a counter-protester appeared to be beaten up by one of the protesters while protesters in Phoenix, Arizona, reportedly breached the state’s Capitol building,” The Daily Wire reported.

“There was also video of a truck driving through a group of protesters trying to stop the vehicle in Iowa.”

In Seattle, video posted by independent journalist Andy Ngô showed what he identified as antifa members harassing and attacking pro-life protesters.

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language and violence that some viewers will find offensive.

Seattle: A young woman and man stand with signs in support of the pro-life cause in front of a large far-left group protesting over #RoeVWade. One woman from the crowd runs up to try & pepper spray them in a surprise attack but her weapon malfunctions. pic.twitter.com/ycZ5V02Lm8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

After the pepper spray malfunctioned, Ngô reported that the young woman was assaulted by members of the antifa group.

Breaking: The young pro-life woman was viciously assaulted by a mob of masked #Antifa militants in Seattle. Earlier, another woman ran up to try & assault her with pepper spray but the weapon malfunctioned. Video by @KatieDaviscourt. pic.twitter.com/mhotM1rfAq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Meanwhile, video out of Los Angeles showed rioters throwing fireworks at police. “Chicanx” activist journalist Josh Pacheco thought this was a good thing, posting an emoji of fireworks along with the footage of the explosion behind police lines.

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson didn’t agree with this assessment, calling the protesters “terrorists.”

They’re throwing fireworks at police in LA. These are not “protesters” They are Terrorists. pic.twitter.com/QWwYyysA5v — Baby Lives Matter Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2022

In Washington, meanwhile, protesters could be seen trying to push past police on the sidewalks on the way to the Supreme Court, chanting, “Get your laws / off my body!” and “Whose streets? Our streets!”

Police attempt to stop the crowd from advancing towards the Supreme Court, protesters push past and make their way along 3rd Street pic.twitter.com/bCj32H4YLw — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 25, 2022

This was the scene, meanwhile, at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix:

It isn’t as if we haven’t been primed for this, however — first by years of rhetoric about what the left would do if Roe were overturned, then after the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion in the case on May 2.

The unprecedented leak of that draft opinion alone was a sign of how ugly it would get.

One radical pro-abortion group, Ruth Sent Us, published a list of the addresses of Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices and urged individuals to protest outside them. Several weeks later, a California man was arrested and charged with attempted murder near the house of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, having allegedly conspired to assassinate him.

Another radical pro-abortion group, Jane’s Revenge, has claimed responsibility for several fire-bombings of pro-life pregnancy crisis centers. Last week, according to the New York Post, the group published a letter declaring “open season” on the centers.

“We were unsurprised to see thirty days come and thirty days pass with no sign of consilience or even bare-minimum self-reflection from you,” the June 14 letter read. “History may not repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes, and we’ve already seen such stanzas where medical autonomy is stripped away, humanity is increasingly criminalized, and merely surviving becomes largely untenable.”

To the extent heads or tails could be made of turgid, confused language of the letter, it was this: Take away the invented constitutional right to kill babies and we’ll kill you, instead.

No one may be dead yet, but this strategy certainly seems to be off to a ringing start.

