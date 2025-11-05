Weekly Straw Poll: Vance, Trump Hold Top Two Spots, Support for Massie Takes Slight Hit

This week’s Western Journal straw poll saw Vice President J.D. Vance and President Donald Trump holding their edge over the field.

Each week, The Western Journal’s straw poll asks readers the same question: If the 2028 Republican primary were held today, who would you support?

Vice President Vance has held onto a commanding lead ever since the weekly poll began back in mid-September.

Even so, last week was Vance’s third straight of seeing a loss in support.

Though technically this week’s results, tabulated from 11,877 total votes taken from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, marks a fourth such week, this week’s drop was a relatively negligible 0.1 percent from 47.8 percent to 47.7 percent.

President Donald Trump, though he cannot constitutionally run for office again in 2028, continues to hold strong in the number two spot behind Vance.

In recent weeks, President Trump has reiterated that, despite the occasional jest to the contrary, he will not be seeking a return to the White House, whether as president or vice president.

In spite of that, support for a 2028 Trump nomination rose from 14.4 percent last week to 14.6 percent this week.

Also of note in this week’s results was the support for Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, which took a slight hit falling from 12.1 percent to 11.3 percent.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought in a respective 9.8 percent and 5.3 percent of the votes.

The “Other” category garnered a total 11.3 percent of the total votes.

Included in the category are names such as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Donald Trump Jr., Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and others.

(Of note: If you wish to participate and find none of the above names appealing, there is an option to write-in your own candidate of choice.)

While Vance continues to dominate both The Western Journal’s straw poll and various scientifically conducted national polls, the Democratic side of 2028 remains much less clear.

Several names on the left side of the political aisle are still vying for the top position, with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez generally leading the pack in various national polls.

