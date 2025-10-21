Weekly Straw Poll: Vance's Support Slides from Record High, Yet No Other Candidate Comes Close

The Western Journal asked readers again this week: If the 2028 Republican primary were held today, who would you support?

Vice President J.D. Vance continues to dominate the field, though his lead has narrowed again compared to last week’s poll.

Vance received 50.1 percent of the vote in this week’s straw poll, which was conducted Oct. 13 to 19 and drew 14,952 responses.

That marks a slight dip from the 53.5 percent total he recorded the week before, continuing a two-week decline following his high of 62.1 percent earlier this month.

President Donald Trump finished second once again, earning the support of 13.4 percent of the respondents while being term-limited.

The number is a slight increase from the 13.1 percent he received in last week’s straw poll.

Both men remain far ahead of the rest of the field, underscoring the enduring popularity of the Trump-Vance ticket among The Western Journal’s readers.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Secretary of State Marco Rubio each finished tied for third with 10.4 percent of the vote.

Massie’s total reflects a modest drop from last week’s 10.1 percent, while Rubio saw a slight gain from his 7.9 percent showing in the previous survey.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recorded 4.8 percent this week, down slightly from 5.2 percent last week.

The “Other” category finished at 10.9 percent, a slight increase from 10.2 percent a week ago.

Altogether, this week’s results show a tightening race behind Vance as more conservatives are drawn to other potential 2028 contenders.

Even with his decline, Vance maintains an overwhelming lead of more than 36 percentage points over Trump, his closest competitor.

Combined, the two accounted for over 63 percent of the total vote this week.

The Western Journal’s non-scientific survey continues to reflect overwhelming approval of the Trump administration, with the president, the vice president, and the secretary of state accounting for roughly three-quarters of support.

Vance’s consistent dominance underscores his appeal among conservatives who supported the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024.

The Western Journal straw poll will continue tracking reader sentiment weekly, even with the 2028 primary voting more than three years away.

