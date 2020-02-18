SECTIONS
Weeks After Impeachment Failure, Holdover Judges Announce Emergency Meeting on Trump

By Jared Harris
Published February 18, 2020 at 1:54pm
Less than two weeks after a Senate trial resulted in the acquittal of President Donald Trump, a group of holdover federal judges will meet to discuss alleged inappropriate activity by the president and the Department of Justice.

The Federal Judges Association will meet Wednesday amid accusations that Trump and the DOJ are becoming too involved in political cases, according to USA Today.

“There are plenty of issues that we are concerned about,” Philadelphia U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe told USA Today.

Central to the judges’ concerns are recent cases like that of Trump ally Roger Stone, whose potentially lengthy prison sentence recommendation was pulled by Attorney General William Barr’s DOJ.

The president’s public comments also seem to be a major concern of the FJA.

“We just could not wait until April to discuss matters of this importance,” Rufe said, explaining why the spontaneous meeting was being held shortly before an annual spring conference.

USA Today originally reported the judges were meeting Tuesday, but it updated its story to say the meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Velma White, an aide to Rufe.

The emergency meeting is sure to spark worries about another attempt to remove the president, as all five judges heading the FJA as officers are holdovers from before Trump’s time in the White House.

The group’s leadership represents appointments made by the last four administrations, stretching back to the time of former President George H.W. Bush.

Should these judges condemn Trump and Barr's actions?

Trump and Barr’s actions in the Stone case didn’t happen in a vacuum, however.

Concerns about the fairness of the legal action against Stone reached a head last week as it was revealed that a jury forewoman made anti-Trump social media posts before the trial.

The discovery prompted fury from Americans everywhere as Trump himself took to Twitter to weigh in on the unsettling revelation.

Although it’s unclear what conclusions the FJA will reach, the emergency meeting comes shortly after a failed attempt by the president’s political opponents to remove him from office.

The Democrats’ impeachment attempt, which leftist lawmakers assured the nation would be a slam dunk, ultimately flopped in the Senate with Trump’s acquittal.

If the FJA’s emergency meeting produces anything negative about the president, there is little doubt that Trump-obsessed Democrats will quickly latch onto it.

With the general election only 259 days away, the FJA’s decision could greatly influence the narrative that presidential campaigns push leading up to November.

Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
