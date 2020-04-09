Weeks After Throwing World into Pandemic, China Given Seat on UN Human Rights Council Panel

China continues to escape blame for its role in unleashing a pandemic on the world, a deadly outbreak that was fostered from the very beginning by that nation’s lies and deceit.

It now appears that a combined United Nations too cowardly to call out the communist giant is now actively rewarding the country.

Instead of facing an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, China is now a proud member of the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Consultative Group, an influential and critical part of the international body.

From April 1 through March 2021, China will have a seat on the five-nation panel that is responsible for choosing the U.N.’s human rights investigators, among other functions.

Understandably, the appointment of the Asian powerhouse is a shocking move for those familiar with the Communist Party of China’s brutal regime.

“Allowing China’s oppressive and inhumane regime to choose the world investigators on freedom of speech, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances is like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief,” Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, a nongovernmental human rights organization based in Geneva, said in a statement April 2.

Now that China has direct influence over many of the U.N.’s human rights processes and can affect investigations into many of its own crimes against humanity.

The concentration camps and torture black sites at the farthest reaches of the communist nation might be protected from prying international eyes as it helps choose who is looking.

Journalism is also a risky endeavor in China — those who choose to tell the truth about the communist nation or its leaders are taking a gamble with their very lives.

China’s attacks on free speech don’t just target reporters but doctors and scientists as well. Censorship of health care workers was a turning point in the novel coronavirus’ mutation from a local outbreak to a worldwide pandemic.

Now that the World Health Organization’s own leader is seemingly a comrade of China’s communist leadership, it appears that the country’s role in the explosion of COVID-19 onto the world stage will similarly remain largely uninvestigated.

China’s appointment confirms what many of us already suspected about the United Nations.

The world organization, established in force after the guns fell silent in World War II, was meant to protect the world from the horrors of full-scale modern warfare between nations.

Now, it’s become a mockery of its former self, unable to prevent or even lessen conflicts that have engulfed Africa, South America, Central America and the Middle East in the last few decades.

Even the original declaration of the United Nations specifically vowed to preserve human rights.

In nations such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the failure of the U.N.’s original vow to human rights is plain to see — just try practicing Christianity on any city street, and you’ll soon find yourself behind bars for blasphemy or some other trumped-up crime.

In China, there might not even be an arrest record before troublemakers conveniently disappear, never to be heard from again.

With the new addition to the Human Rights Council’s Consultative Group, it appears that practice won’t end anytime soon.

