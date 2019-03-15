SECTIONS
Weep for Christchurch

Locals lay flowers in tribute to those killed and injured at Deans Avenue near the Al Noor Mosque on March 16, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand.Fiona Goodall / Getty ImagesLocals lay flowers in tribute to those killed and injured at Deans Avenue near the Al Noor Mosque on March 16, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Fiona Goodall / Getty Images)

By Shaun Hair
Published March 15, 2019 at 4:14pm
Modified March 15, 2019 at 4:21pm
It was Thursday in Christchurch. Under the peaks of the Southern Alps, the oldest established city in New Zealand lay quietly along the eastern shore of the south island.

Everything was well on Thursday in Christchurch.

Then came Friday.

Shortly after midday, Muslims were gathered in their local mosques to worship.

But in a moment, everything changed.

Their prayers were interrupted by the thunder of gunfire. Their peace turned to terror. And for the families of the murdered 49, they will never be together again.

There is a father who will never hold his child. There is a weeping baby who will never feel the warmth of his mother’s arms. There were souls knit together by love, a common bond and a common faith who are now separated by the senseless, brutal evil that fell on Christchurch.

As I write this, it is still Friday in America. The voices on the screens and in the feeds have already begun to blame others for the wicked act of the wretched man who carried out the killing. The talking heads are pointing their fingers. People in the Twitterverse are retweeting the vilest garbage from their opposition.

The angry are blaming. And the blamed are returning fire.

Of course, it is a normal response to life’s pain to lash out and place the fault for the evils around us on the villains we’ve already chosen for times such as these. We stoke our fires of hate with each new wrong we can gather.

But our hope doesn’t lie on well-placed blame. Sound bites and memes may be a temporary salve, but the ultimate solution won’t be found in viral dogma.

The Bible tells us to weep with those who weep. We must delay our anger and live for a moment in the grief of lives lost. We must reach for the trembling hand who has lost everything and hold it until the storm passes. We must give solace to those who are hurting and find it within us to feel their pain.

The easy accessibility of that witch’s brew called confirmation bias causes us to hastily pass over the truth of what is at stake.

Our lives are fleeting. And though the culture war is real and a worthy one to fight, the battle isn’t worth winning if we can’t cry for the death of the innocents. The conflict is misplaced if our hearts are cold to the casualties. We are wasting our efforts if the cost is our empathy.

Take a deep breath and step back from the rage. Allow yourself time and space to feel a portion of their loss.

And pray — yes, pray! — for the families and communities whose tears will last far beyond today.

Pray for healing.

Pray for comfort.

Pray for swift justice and lasting peace.

Pray for another Thursday in Christchurch.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Shaun Hair
Executive Editor, The Western Journal
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and the Vice President of Digital Content for Liftable Media. He manages the content and social media presence of one of the most viewed online news sites in the world.
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and Vice President of Content at Liftable Media. After graduating law school from the Cecil C. Humphries School of Law, Mr. Hair spent the last decade as an attorney practicing at the trial and appellate level in Arkansas and Tennessee. He represented clients in civil litigation, contractual disputes, criminal defense and domestic matters. He spent a significant amount of time representing indigent clients who could not afford private counsel in civil or criminal matters. A desire for justice and fairness was a driving force in Mr. Hair's philosophy of representation. Inspired by Christ’s role as an advocate on our behalf before God, he often represented clients who had no one else to fight on their behalf. Mr. Hair has been a consultant for Republican political candidates and has crafted grassroots campaign strategies to help mobilize voters in staunchly Democrat regions of the Eastern United States. In early 2015, he began writing for Conservative Tribune. After the site was acquired by Liftable Media, he shut down his law practice, moved to Arizona and transitioned into the position of site director. He then transitioned to vice president of content. In 2018, after Liftable Media folded all its brands into The Western Journal, he was named executive editor. His mission is to advance conservative principles and be a positive and truthful voice in the media. He is married and has four children. He resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
Birthplace
South Carolina
Education
Homeschooled (and proud of it); B.A. Mississippi College; J.D. University Of Memphis
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics







