The World Economic Forum in Davos has become the Mecca of elite hypocrites — a gathering of virtue-signaling millionaires and billionaires calling for an end to fossil fuels while releasing as much carbon dioxide through their private jets as 350,000 average cars over the period of their conference.

According to the Guardian, an analysis conducted by the Dutch environmental consultancy CE Delft found that the carbon dioxide emissions from private jet flights during the 2022 WEF elite business conference was four times higher than a typical week.

Social media posts from this year’s event revealed bizarre demonic ceremonies, discussing the banning of rice production, and making plans to read your brain so that they can tell you “exactly where [you are] on the gay/ straight spectrum.”

If you ever needed physical PROOF that we are in the midst of the greatest spiritual war since the time Jesus walked the earth, look NO further… At this years WEF Davos they had some kind of demonic shaman figure doing ACTUAL witchcraft on members in attendance. They are now… pic.twitter.com/Zq5F4pWuxj — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) January 17, 2024

People at Davos are talking about a New World Order. Don’t worry, you have nothing to worry about…..unless, you like to eat. pic.twitter.com/sgmF5ecfZm — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 19, 2024

“when an algorithm can tell any teenager exactly where he or she is on the gay/straight spectrum, & how malleable this position is.” This scum is WEF’s/Klaus Schwab’s advisor & big part of NWO depopulation & enslavement agenda! pic.twitter.com/8JWsC5Dplj — SusanD🗣️🇺🇲FreeSpeech #BringTrumpBackNow (@SusanDe71711074) April 7, 2022

Do you trust the World Economic Forum? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (4 Votes) No: 99% (779 Votes)

Like brainwashed members of a death cult, each session seemed to meld into the next — everyone agreeing with each other that the world was about to end, unless they intervened and saved it — at everyone else’s expense.

Former President Donald Trump may not have directly come up in many public conversations, but according to the New York Times, he was on everyone’s mind, being referred to as a “geopolitical risk.”

But there were a few visitors who hadn’t drunk the Kool-Aid.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin D. Roberts was also among the attendees, and he had some choice words for the global cabal.

My message to the self-appointed global elites: Your time is up. pic.twitter.com/Wj2Bntjztz — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) January 18, 2024

While Roberts was on a panel titled “What to expect from a possible Republican administration,” Monday, British moderator Sir Robin Niblett probed him about Trump’s promised “retribution,” according to Fox Business, and expressed concerns that liberal democracy protected by Davos could be “swept under the rug” by the former president.

“It’s laughable that you or anyone would describe Davos as ‘protecting liberal democracy,'” Roberts told the group.

“It’s equally laughable to use the word ‘dictatorship’ at Davos and aim that at President Trump. In fact, I think that’s absurd,” he added.

“President Trump, if he’s the next president — for that matter, I think, whoever’s the next conservative president, is going to take on the power of the elites,” Roberts told the panel.

“The thing that I want to drive home here — the very reason that I’m here at Davos — is to explain to many people in this room, and who are watching, with all due respect — nothing personal — that you’re part of the problem,” he continued. “Political elites tell the average people, on three or four or five issues, that ‘the reality is X’ when, in fact, the reality is ‘Y’.”

Roberts then went on to explain why elites were the problem, starting with immigration.

“Elites tell us that open borders and even illegal immigration are okay,” Roberts said. “The average person tells us in the United States, that both rob them of the American way of life. They’re right. President Trump will take that on, on behalf of the average American.”

“Elites also tell us that public safety isn’t a problem in big American cities,” Roberts continued. “The average person will tell you that the lack of public safety damages not just the American way of life, but their life,” he said. “President Trump will take that on.”

Going on to tackle the “favorite” at the World Economic Forum: Climate change, Roberts continued, “Elites tell us that we have this existential crisis with so-called climate change,” he said. But Roberts pointed out that the WEF elites’ “solutions” to climate change “are far worse and more harmful and cost more human lives, especially in Europe during the time that you need heating, than do … the problems themselves,” he said.

Roberts then went on to tackle China, accusing Davos of giving the Chinese Communist Party a platform, despite the country being the number one adversary, not just to the United States but to “free people on planet earth.”

And finally, he discussed the World Health Organization’s foisting of gender ideology on the global south, while countries in Northern Europe are rejecting them.

For each of these issues, Roberts promised that the new president — especially if it’s President Trump — will deal with these issues sensibly.

For the billionaire elites used to hearing nothing but the sounds in their own echo chambers, Roberts may have sounded like an insane disrupter they regretted inviting.

But for all their talk about wanting to save the world, Roberts’ voice was exactly what this group needed to hear: the raw and unfiltered perspective of the very “ordinary people” they claim to represent.

Roberts put the Davos elite on notice — the next U.S. president, whether Trump or another Republican, plans to take them on directly.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.