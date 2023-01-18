WEF VIP Driver Says He's Not Allowed to Drive Elites in Electric Vehicles, Reveals Why

As the masters of the universe convened in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday for the annual World Economic Forum, one of the VIP drivers for this lofty event, who did not want to show his face on camera, told a reporter he is not allowed to drive the elites in electric vehicles.

Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha asked, “What about your car?”

“My car is normal because for VIP I cannot drive electricity auto,” replied the driver.

Ganaha remarked that all Uber driven vehicles, all Teslas, were marked “Ride 100% electric.” The driver confirmed that Uber drivers are required to drive electric vehicles in Switzerland. Gas powered cars are not allowed for the ridesharing service.

Ganaha began, “Electricity cars, for example, Tesla, sometimes it has like accident or if there is no electricity …”

The driver replied, “It’s very dangerous because … if you have some problem over [that ran] out. That’s a big problem with the Tesla. But now almost all they are from Tesla here, for Uber actually.”

“I wonder if the heavy storm comes, what do you think about this only electricity powered car? Is it gonna be okay?” Ganaha asked.

“It’s the same problem,” he told Ganaha. “The cars, they need electricity. They need energy, too.”

The two the discussed the need for gas driven energy.

“To make electricity, we need to burn something more.”

They laughed at the irony of the situation.

After speaking to the driver, Ganaha summed it up. “I asked about the 100 percent electricity powered cars, and he said it’s dangerous.”

The video then cut to the “What’s New” page from an information booklet for World Economic Forum 2023 participants, highlighting two of the data points: “There will be a commercial heliport available in Davos again” and “There will be no more CO2 limits in order to request a car sticker.”

Good to know.

WEF VIP Driver: “Because for VIP I cannot drive electricity car” @ WEF Davos full cliphttps://t.co/02CMK4ROa0 pic.twitter.com/pNQhWk9tIn — 我那覇真子 Masako Ganaha (@ganaha_masako) January 17, 2023

Follow @ganaha_masako she not only brilliant but she’s at this week’s World Economic Forum doing some insider investigative reporting. Check this out, the WEF VIPs don’t use electric cars because they’re afraid they’ll run out of juice in the snow.@elonmusk any thoughts? https://t.co/qrLsT8blHL — LTG (R) Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) January 17, 2023

It is true that cold weather substantially reduces the range of electrically powered cars. An EV’s driving range can drop by “20 to 50 percent because their batteries slow down as the temperature drops.”

In the video below, a Kansas man explained why he traded in his 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning truck after just six months. He described its winter battery performance as “a disaster.”

Electric vehicles are supposed to be the future. Yet elites can’t ride in them because of performance issues in snow. This would be hilarious if it weren’t so dangerous.

These elites ram climate change down the throats of citizens worldwide, but they show up in helicopters and private jets and cannot ride in electric vehicles. They truly do think the entire world should be subjected to the set of rules they’ve created for us, but from which they themselves are exempt.

