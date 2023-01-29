'You're Welcome': Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Makes Chilling Confession in TV Interview

The man facing attempted murder charges for an October assault against the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended his conduct in a jail phone call on Friday.

David DePape contacted San Francisco’s KTVU-TV in the call.

“I have an important message for everyone in America: You’re welcome,” DePape said of the attack on Paul Pelosi at the Pelosis’ San Francisco home.

Paul Pelosi’s Attacker, David DePape, calls into news outlet with his ‘important message for America’: “You’re welcome.” pic.twitter.com/m3YZ8orcff — James Dunn 🇺🇸🦅 (@dunnrightpodcst) January 28, 2023

DePape declined to express any feelings of remorse in the call, instead doubling down on his alleged attack against Paul Pelosi.

One statement of apology was reserved for DePape’s inability to attack more government officials and their relatives.

“I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them,” he told KTVU. “It’s my own fault. No no one else is to blame. I should’ve come better prepared.”

DePape also claimed he had exposed government corruption on a website, but that he had been “silenced,” KTVU reported.

DePape’s statement came the same day that San Francisco prosecutors released police bodycam footage showing him violently attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer as officers arrived at the residence.

#EXCLUSIVE

Just released police body camera video shows moments David DePape attacked Paul Pelosi at his# San Francisco home WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC#PaulPelosi #BREAKING@Nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/rQZriBvOCm — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) January 27, 2023

DePape claimed to be a “friend” of the Pelosi family in a 911 call released by prosecutors — in which Paul Pelosi was seemingly under duress from the alleged home invader.

In a recording of an interview with San Francisco police after his arrest, DePape confessed to attacking Paul Pelosi, attempting to justify his actions with heated political rhetoric.







According to news reports, sources close to DePape have described him as a habitual drug user afflicted with mental illness.

The Canadian illegal immigrant and nudist activist faces a slew of state and federal charges in connection with attack, including attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to kidnap a federal official.

He’s pleaded innocent to all the charges.

Should DePape be convicted and sentenced to consecutive prison terms, it’s possible he’d spend the rest of his life in prison.

