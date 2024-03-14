Wendy's Adds New Frosty Amid Price Surge Controversy Angering Customers
The fast food chain Wendy’s has announced a new Frosty for its overseas stores that will be available beginning next week as the company deals with the fallout of its decision to test the waters on a new pricing model.
According to People magazine, the company will introduce a seasonal replacement to the vanilla Frosty beginning March 19 called the orange dreamsicle.
People reported:
“The new treat is a mashup of an iconic orange creamsicle pop and the richness of a Frosty, per a release.
“It mixes together Wendy’s vanilla Frosty with orange cream. Just like the brand does with all of their seasonal flavors, the orange dreamsicle will replace the vanilla Frosty temporarily and join the chocolate Frosty on the menu.”
The company did not announce why it decided to leave American customers out of the fun and just weeks after many of them were angered by the chain’s new and forthcoming “dynamic pricing” model.
Many of the company’s loyal customers took to social media to share their grievances.
One Instagram account dedicated to tracking sugary treats from major fast-food chains posted a couple of images of what international customers can expect, and many who came across it were less than pleased.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In response to cold coffees that will soon be available in the Philippines, responses were less than warm:
View this post on Instagram
One commenter wrote, “Why does American Wendy’s hate us” while another person added, “We need this ASAP in the US.”
Wendy’s took to its account on X Tuesday to post for the first time since Valentine’s Day and to assure its followers that all was well.
everything’s fine pic.twitter.com/38Ku9IouH6
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 12, 2024
It was not immediately clear what the company was referring to but consumers threw a fit when Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner announced on an earnings call with investors last month that it would experiment with a pricing model similar to that of the ride-share service Uber.
One X user replied with snark about pricing in response to a post about the international Frosty:
What is the price based on an afternoon purchase @Wendys?
— RebC (@drdork2011) March 13, 2024
Wendy’s later denied it was implementing a surge model to raise prices during busier hours but instead hoped to lower them when restaurants were slow in order to motivate people to order food for a bargain.
