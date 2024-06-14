Share
Wendy's Drops New Frosty for Limited Time as Seasonal Dessert Hits Menu

 By Adelle Nazarian  June 13, 2024 at 5:15pm
Wendy’s has ended its limited-time Orange Dreamsicle Frosty and replaced with a new seasonal Frosty that has also been made available for a limited time.

The Triple Berry Frosty, which combines blackberry, raspberry and strawberry flavors, has a pink-purple color and has received mixed reviews online.

The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty was first introduced on March 19 as a seasonal replacement for the vanilla Frosty.

The fast-food chain’s classic chocolate Frosty will remain a menu staple.

“Triple berry frosty is the juiciest flavor to join Wendy’s iconic Frosty lineup yet,” Wendy’s told USA Today. They added that the new Frosty “combines three of the freshest fruit flavors of the season – strawberry, blackberry and raspberry – into one sweet summer treat.”

However, according to the Instagram user known as Snackolator, who got an early taste of the delectable new delight, the Frosty tasted a bit like cough syrup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Snackolator (@snackolator)

On Instagram, he wrote, “I got an early taste of the Triple Berry Frosty from Wendy’s and this one was super interesting because to me it really had a cough syrup kind of element to the taste, but to my wife it did not …”

Do you like Wendy’s?

He said although it wasn’t his favorite Frosty flavor, he’s “still glad they’re doing new ones” and noted that he will “stick to chocolate for now.”

Apparently, Snackolator was not the only one to make the cough-medicine comparison.

One user on social media platform X wrote that the Frosty’s taste is “generic” and “almost medicine-like.”

Others, meanwhile, considered it to be Wendy’s “best menu item.”

Then, there are those whose palates are rather unconventional, as one user described the Triple Berry Frosty as tasting like a dentist’s glove, “but in a good way.”

Other new items have also debuted at Wendy’s, which has reportedly introduced saucy nuggets in seven different flavors: honey barbecue, garlic parmesan, Buffalo, spicy honey barbecue, spicy garlic parmesan, spicy Buffalo and spicy ghost pepper.

Like the fruity Frosty, these nuggets were introduced on Monday.

USA Today reported that until June 18, patrons who spend $15 or more on Doordash will get a free 6-piece nugget, and DashPass members can receive free Saucy Nuggs with a minimum $20 purchase.

Adelle Nazarian
Adelle Nazarian has over 15 years of experience in journalism, geopolitics, and the media world. She is also an entrepreneur who has founded and served as CEO of several organizations. She enjoys traveling, is constantly learning and is inquisitive by nature. Adelle speaks English, Persian (Farsi), French and Mandarin Chinese. Follow Adelle Nazarian on X @AdelleNaz.
