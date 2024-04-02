Wendy's, McDonald's Shock Customers with 'Time Limit' for Eating Inside - 'These Rules Are Here for a Reason'

Customers are expressing their shock and frustration at fast-food establishments like Wendy’s and McDonald’s after learning of recently-imposed time limits for diners.

News of the in-restaurant dining time limits first appeared on Reddit last week.

A Reddit user named “Blackevilsoul” posted about an “unfriendly welcome” sign outside of a Wendy’s “right next door” to his place of work stating customers only have 30 minutes to sit “while consuming food.”

Some Redditors suggested the new time limits were imposed to deter vagrants from living and showering in restrooms of said establishments.

“Not sure how many of you have been to Los Angeles, but these rules are here for a reason,” one Redditor wrote.

“Vagrants will pull up and literally take up three booths with their belongings for hours after buying a single soda, and if this sign isn’t here they’ll just fight the staff (half the time they fight them anyways).”

Others blamed teenagers and other customers who buy cheap menu items and proceed to remain at the restaurant for hours on end in order to use the free wifi.

The New York Post reported that one commenter posted that there was a similar 30-minute limit sign at their local McDonald’s.

“Yeah, there are 30-minute limits here in Denver at McDonald’s,” one Redditor reportedly wrote.

And another one noted, “In Baltimore City, there was a sign in the bathroom that said that it was for customers only. They did not want homeless people living in restrooms, or even showering in them.”

In New York City, customers are given even less time to finish their meals.

One X user tweeted that a McDonald’s in Manhattan allots just 20 minutes for those wishing to eat their meals in-house.

Food places in NYC are weird af, they have a “Time limit”, I understand it is to manage crowd during busy days but my Indian mindset just disagrees! I spotted it first at McDonald’s while grabbing coffee, and turns out it’s quiet a common practice. pic.twitter.com/8KIoBEhpte — Yash Deshmukh (@yashdeshmukh23) March 19, 2024

However, this may not be the first time fast-food establishments have cracked down on customers who they believe are overstaying their welcome.

In October 2022, during COVID, several X — formerly Twitter — users tweeted their confusion at a McDonald’s imposing a 30-minute time limit.

When did McDonald’s get a time limit pic.twitter.com/vKesE6N2p4 — Punished “Venom” Gelb 🇺🇸 (@GelbDraws) October 17, 2022

Another user tweeted, “National Guard this weekend and seen this sign in a McDonald’s in OKC. Limiting people with a time limit on eating food didn’t know this was basic training.”

National Guard this weekend and seen this sign in a McDonald’s in OKC. Limiting people with a time limit on eating food didn’t know this was basic training 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8sOJEZLM1D — Brannon Jr (@outlaw_frogman) October 22, 2022

As homelessness and the cost of living continue to rise, it is likely more dining establishments may also impose time limits for their customers.

