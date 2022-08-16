Wendy's Worker Charged with Murder After Brutal Attack on 67-Year-Old Customer

An Arizona man has died following a brutal assault inflicted upon him by an employee at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant.

On July 26, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick struck a 67-year-old customer who had come to him with a complaint at the franchise outlet, located in the northern Arizona town of Prescott Valley.

The blow was substantial — a blind-side right hook to the head with enormous force. It knocked the customer to the ground unconscious. Kendrick was then seen collecting his belongings and fleeing the scene as the man lay stricken on the ground.

Almost three weeks after the assault, the unnamed victim, a resident of nearby Dewey, succumbed to his injuries, dying in a Phoenix-area hospital.

According to KTVK/KPHO, surveillance footage captured the entire incident. The older man is seen placing an order with Kendrick and then complaining to him about it, leaning in and pointing his finger at the employee.







The encounter then turned violent as Kendrick can be seen rounding the counter and moving toward the unsuspecting customer, who appeared to be sipping a drink, hunched over his tray at the counter.

Kendrick is then seen in the footage shifting his stance and delivering the blow that would ultimately prove fatal, hitting the man in the side of the head. The victim then fell and struck his head on the tile floor, exacerbating his injuries.

Earlier this week an altercation occurred at a fast-food restaurant between customer & employee. The customer fell to the floor striking his head. He was then air-lifted to a hospital where he remains in critical condition. 👉 Full details: https://t.co/0IOmEcFHe2 pic.twitter.com/hnqCEfj9HA — Prescott Valley Police Department (@PolicePV) July 28, 2022

Prescott Valley Police officers and Central Arizona Fire & Medical personnel rendered first aid to the victim until the 67-year-old was flown by medevac to a Phoenix metro-area hospital in critical condition.

Prescott Valley Police said in a statement that Kendrick was subsequently arrested and booked on a charge of aggravated assault.

After a three-week battle for his life, the victim died and Kendrick is now facing charges of second-degree murder, according to an update from PVPD.

UPDATED RELEASE (8/15/22): On Friday, August 5, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The arrestee, Antoine Kendrick, is now being charged with Second Degree Murder and remains in custody. 👉Full details: https://t.co/8KDMYIqGQB — Prescott Valley Police Department (@PolicePV) August 16, 2022

Neither Wendy’s corporate office nor the Prescott Valley Police Department has responded to requests by the Western Journal for comment.

