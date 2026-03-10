Went Woke, Now Recovering from Broke? Disney Ditches Obama Flunky as CCO, Brings in Family Friendly Parks Chief to Restore Brand as New CEO

It’s not exactly a secret that the modern Walt Disney Company has effectively become a cabal of far-left ideologues seeking to indoctrinate children.

Just look at some of the recent disasters from the House of Mouse:

The live-action “Snow White” — which sought to deconstruct the timeless fairy tale through fourth-wave feminism — was an unmitigated disaster.

Star Wars spin-off “The Acolyte” — complete with lesbian space witches — killed off whatever cultural heft the once-beloved Lucasfilm property had.

Toy Story spin-off “Lightyear” was so poorly received that Disney promptly went back to the safe route of making another numbered mainline entry in the property.

And that’s just barely scratching the surface of all that has gone wrong at Disney of late.

For many fans of Walt Disney’s original vision for his titanic entertainment company, this new Disney wasn’t just unrecognizable, but it was unfathomable how a once-beloved media heavyweight had been reduced to a shell of its former self.

