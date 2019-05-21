SECTIONS
US News
Print

West Point To Graduate Record Number of African-American Women in 2019 Class

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published May 21, 2019 at 1:19pm
Modified May 22, 2019 at 7:48am
Print

A record number of African-American women will graduate on Saturday from The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Cheryl Boujnida, the chief of media relations at the academy, told The Western Journal via email that the class of 2019 will be marking a number of milestones for the 217-year-old institution.

“These ‘Seasons of Firsts’ are unique for these soon-to-be Army officers who will lead America’s soldiers in the defense of our great nation,” she said.

The 34 African-American women joining the ranks of the “Long Gray Line” will help push the total number of female gradates over the years past the 5,000 threshold.

Women were first admitted to West Point in 1976. According to The Washington Post, 62 would go on to graduate in 1980.

TRENDING: Beto O’Rourke Owes Thousands of Dollars for Use of El Paso Police Officers

In recent years, women have made up just over 20 percent of each year group at the academy, which graduates about 1,000 cadets each spring.

Are you proud of young people who choose military service?

In additional to the record number of African-American women, the class of 2019 also includes the highest number of Hispanic-American cadets.

Further, the total number of Jewish-American cadets to graduate from academy will cross the 1,000 threshold.

West Point is also proud that the graduating seniors who played on the resurgent Army football team were the first to have won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy back-to-back, as well as win three consecutive bowl games.

Military academies — including West Point, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy — win the CIC trophy by defeating the other two schools in their yearly matchups.

President Donald Trump awarded the CIC trophy to the Army team at a ceremony at the White House earlier this month.

RELATED: ICC Won’t Investigate Possible War Crimes During War in Afghanistan

Vice President Mike Pence is slated to speak at the graduation ceremony, which will take place at Michie Stadium at West Point.

According to the academy, between 15,000 and 20,000 are expected to attend.

During the graduation ceremony, cadets are commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

Later in the summer, they will report to various military posts, where they are trained in the specific branches the officers have chosen — such as infantry, armor, aviation, field artillery, engineering, military intelligence, transportation and military police — and then onward to their first assignment with units around the country and the world.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Fires Back After Pelosi Claims He ‘Engaged in a Cover-Up’
Report: Pelosi Calls Special Meeting with Dem Lawmakers To Discuss Trump Impeachment
West Point To Graduate Record Number of African-American Women in 2019 Class
Church Vandalized with Pro-Abortion Graffiti: ‘I Was So Upset’
Congressman Hammers Fellow Republican over Call To Impeach Trump: No Collusion, No Obstruction
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×