West Virginians Gather to Honor National Guard Slain By Afghan Refugee

West Virginia communities and officials were honoring two members of the state’s National Guard who were shot in Washington, D.C., this week, lauding their dedication to serving their country.

U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Friday that Wolfe remains in “very critical condition.”

Both were described as selfless and dedicated, and had been deployed to Washington as part of a initiative to bolster public safety in the nation’s capital.

The governor issued a proclamation requesting that all West Virginians observe a statewide moment of silence or prayer on Friday afternoon to honor Wolfe and Beckstrom. Morrisey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of Beckstrom’s death.

“These two West Virginia heroes were serving our country and protecting our nation’s capital when they were maliciously attacked,” Morrisey said. “Their courage and commitment to duty represent the very best of our state.”

At a Thanksgiving night vigil at a wall honoring veterans in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a few dozen bundled-up people gathered not long after the news came out of Beckstrom’s death.

She graduated with honors from Webster County High School in 2023 and joined the National Guard several weeks later. Beckstrom served with distinction as a military police officer with the 863rd Military Police Company, the West Virginia National Guard said in a statement.

“She exemplified leadership, dedication, and professionalism,” the statement said, adding that Beckstrom “volunteered to serve as part of Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful, helping to ensure the safety and security of our nation’s capital.”

Beckstrom’s father posted on Facebook that it was a horrible tragedy. “My baby girl has passed to glory,” he wrote Thursday night.

President Donald Trump called Beckstrom an “incredible person, outstanding in every single way.”

One friend and classmate remembered her surprise at how someone remembered as a “girly girl” ended up wearing camouflage and training with a gun. But they said it was all part of Beckstrom’s big heart and desire to help others. Beckstrom had been in Washington, D.C., with her unit since August.

Her former boyfriend, Adam Carr, told The New York Times that she wasn’t initially excited about her deployment but grew to enjoy helping people and getting the chance to see memorials and museums.

“As long as she was with people who cared about her, she was having a good time,” Carr told the newspaper.

After high school, Beckstrom ended up in Summersville, where she was a community engagement specialist with a clinic that provides services for teens and young adults with mental illnesses, substance abuse problems, or developmental disabilities, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer said in a statement on Facebook.

Summersville planned a candlelight vigil for her on Saturday, Shafer said.

Berkeley County Sheriff Rob Blair said in a social media post that Sgt. Jason Wolfe and his wife, Melody, wanted the public to know how much they appreciate their prayers for their son, Andy, and asked people to continue to pray for them.

Wolfe, who serves with the 167th Force Support Squadron, has worked as a lineman with Frontier Communications since early 2023, the company said Friday.

“He is a valuable member of our team, working hard to bring high-speed fiber internet to homes and businesses so everyone can stay connected to essential services and fully participate in the digital economy,” the company said in a statement. “We’re grateful for Andrew’s dedication — to our nation, to West Virginia and to the communities he helps keep connected.”

Berkeley County schools confirmed that Wolfe graduated from Musselman High School in 2019. Principal Alicia Riggleman said during his time at the school, Wolfe was an engaged and high-achieving student “who embodied the Applemen spirit, contributing positively to our school community both academically and athletically.”

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.