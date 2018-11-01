The Western Journal Announces Midterm Election Night Coverage with Herman Cain

Nov. 1, 2018

For Immediate Release: All Media Sources

Phoenix, AZ – The Western Journal is pleased to announce special midterm election night coverage hosted by former presidential candidate Herman Cain. The coverage will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at 6:45 p.m. EST on The Western Journal’s Facebook page and at WesternJournal.com.

Broadcast live from The Western Journal headquarters, the coverage will feature special guests, analysis and commentary. Guests scheduled to appear include former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks, Western Journal Publisher Floyd Brown and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, as well as call-in appearances from other special guests.

Those who watch the video stream on The Western Journal’s website will also have access to live election updates from our editors throughout the course of the evening. The live updates will coincide with the start of the show at 6:45 p.m. EST.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide in-depth coverage of this critical election for our readers,” said Shaun Hair, executive editor of The Western Journal.

The Western Journal publishes news, commentary and analysis online for our audience in heartland America. Other sections of The Western Journal include Conservative Tribune (political and cultural commentary), Liftable (lifestyle and uplifting stories) and The Wildcard (sports news and commentary).

