The Western Journal Announces State of the Union 2019 Coverage

Jan. 30, 2019

PHOENIX — The Western Journal is pleased to announce it will provide live blogging and live streaming coverage of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. MST.

The coverage will be available at WesternJournal.com/State-of-the-Union-2019.

Shaun Hair, vice president of content for The Western Journal, said, “Trump knows his poll numbers are down because of this fight over funding the wall. He needs to assure Americans that he has a plan for border security moving forward. President Trump has accomplished a lot of impressive things in the first two years. With the 2020 Democratic candidates making their pitches, it’s time for Trump to take the stage and make his case. His 2020 hopes may hang in the balance.”

