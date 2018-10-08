The Western Journal and Herman Cain Announce New Online Show

The Western Journal along with former presidential candidate Herman Cain are pleased to announce a new online show called “The Herman Cain Show by WJ.” The show will be available beginning Monday on Facebook’s Watch platform with viewing weekdays at 7 p.m. EST.

“The Herman Cain Show by WJ” will be available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hermancainshow/ and on site at WesternJournal.com.

The show will feature Cain’s unique humor and insight as he tackles the news and issues of the day.

Cain shared his excitement about the new show: “I love this country and the people in it. My new show with The Western Journal is just one more way for me to connect with the good, freedom-loving, patriotic people of America. The fact that it will be on the platform of Facebook Watch makes it even more exciting to me.”

Cain is an American success story — in business, in broadcasting, in public life and most importantly for him, as a man of faith and of family. As of 2018 he and his wife Gloria have been married for 50 years, and each day celebrate their two children and four grandchildren. You may read more about Herman Cain here.

TRENDING: CNN White House Reporter Forced To Apologize After Homophobic Tweets Surface

“This is an excellent opportunity for The Western Journal to partner with a principled conservative voice,” said Shaun Hair, executive editor of The Western Journal. “Mr. Cain speaks truth to the often looked-over men and women who work hard and raise families in the heartland of our country. I couldn’t be more happy to be working with him.”

The episodic “Herman Cain Show” will begin with an inspirational opening, followed by “Three Things You Need To Know” segment and then a combination of commentaries and other features before ending with the popular “Rapid Fire” segment featuring live comments from Facebook viewers.

The Western Journal is an online news publication consisting of news, commentary and analysis. Other sections of The Western Journal include Conservative Tribune (political and cultural commentary), Liftable (lifestyle and uplifting stories) and The Wildcard (sports news and commentary).

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.