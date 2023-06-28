Share
WH Confirms Source of Strange Marks on Biden's Face, Joe's Medical Condition

 By Richard Moorhead  June 28, 2023 at 1:18pm
The White House has disclosed new information about President Joe Biden’s health.

The revelation came in response to questions and speculation about marks seen on the president’s face during an appearance on the White House lawn on Wednesday.

Bloomberg, citing “two people familiar with the matter,” reported Wednesday that Biden has begun using a continuous positive airway pressure machine to treat sleep apnea.

CNN followed up Wednesday afternoon with confirmation from White House spokesman Andrew Bates that Biden has been using a CPAP machine.

“Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports,” Bates said. “He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history.”

The outlet cited an “official familiar with the matter” as saying the president has been using the device “in recent weeks to improve sleep quality.”

Sleep apnea is a common condition that can cause breathing difficulties during sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Those who have the condition can struggle to sleep deeply, and at times snore loudly due to airway obstruction.

The condition can be very serious — even fatal.

Dr. John S. Oh, an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, was one of the authors of a study that found people with obstructive sleep apnea are at a significantly greater risk of dying suddenly than those who don’t have it, according to MedicalNewsToday.

“Obstructive sleep apnea is a common condition that can have fatal consequences,” Oh said.

A CPAP machine assists in opening airways from obstruction during sleep. The device applies air pressure through the use of a face mask.

Biden has disclosed his diagnosis of sleep apnea before.

The Democrat revealed he received treatment for the condition as early as 2006 when releasing medical records for his failed 2008 presidential campaign, according to Politico.

The president also has undergone nasal and sinus surgeries, according to ABC News.

If Biden, who is running for re-election in 2024, were to finish a second term, he’d serve until the age of 86.

He already holds the title of oldest president in American history.

Richard Moorhead
