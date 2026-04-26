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A screen grab taken form a video filed by an AFP reporter showing the White House Correspondents' dinner after a shooting took place at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026.
A screen grab taken form a video filed by an AFP reporter showing the White House Correspondents' dinner after a shooting took place at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026. (Danny Kemp and AFPTV teams - AFP / Getty Images)

WH Correspondents' Dinner Cancelled After Shooting Despite Trump Wanting the Show to Go on

 By Noah Witherspoon  April 25, 2026 at 8:23pm
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The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner was officially cancelled and due to be rescheduled late Saturday night following a security breach and shooting at the Washington Hilton, a decision made by event organizers despite President Trump’s insistence on Truth Social that the gala proceed as planned.

Following premature reports of the President’s return, Weijia Jiang, President of the White House Correspondents’ Association, appeared at the podium and signaled an intent to proceed with the evening’s core mission.

The Presidential seal stayed at the podium which gave further assurance to the crowd that the President would return to continue the night’s activities.

However, as the night proceeded, Jiang changed tune, announced that the dinner had been cancelled, and addressed the crowd stating “President Trump will be holding a press conference at the White House in 30 minutes.”

She also notified them the event will be rescheduled in the coming days.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed the President would be holding a press briefing later Saturday.

When the shooting first occurred, a round of loud booms were heard in the ballroom as President Trump, seated at the head table in the dining room, was joined by Oz Pearlman, famed mentalist, showing him cards.

Once the booms were heard coming from the hallway outside, the event was postponed.

President Trump, the First Lady, and cabinet secretaries were then escorted out.

The Secret Service has released a statement evaluating the circumstances as well, verifying the President is safe and a shooter has been apprehended after the 8:20 PM EST incident.

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Fox News reported that the shooting suspect has been “neutralized.”

Many administration officials like Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy were spotted returning to the ballroom amidst the panic.

Just as Reagan was targeted by a lone assailant while departing the hotel, this disruption underscores the persistent vulnerability of the presidency during high-profile public appearances.

The 1981 shooting fundamentally shifted Reagan’s public image and security protocols; similarly, this breach at the “Nerd Prom” forces a sobering reality upon a gala usually defined by levity, replacing red-carpet glamour with the grim, familiar imagery of tactical evacuations and locked-down ballrooms.

The Press Briefing is occurring in the James S. Brady White HousePress Briefing Room and will be hosted by President Trump.

Other speakers at the meeting are expected to be Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, but their attendance at this press conference is unconfirmed.

Stay tuned to The Western Journal’s coverage as this story continues to unfold.

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Noah Witherspoon
Content Coordinator
Noah Witherspoon is a youth conservative activist. He's President of the Turning Point chapter of Weston, director of the I Vote Nation chapter of Broward, and a contributor to Pro-Life Journal. Witherspoon's political experience spans from the age of 11 to today. Even when he was 5, he always felt a deep connection to the office of the president of the United States. That connection grew as he became older, and his work grew as well. Witherspoon worked on two local campaigns, and his writing skills have been shaped from his time as a debate club member starting in middle school.




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