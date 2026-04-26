WH Correspondents' Dinner Cancelled After Shooting Despite Trump Wanting the Show to Go on

The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner was officially cancelled and due to be rescheduled late Saturday night following a security breach and shooting at the Washington Hilton, a decision made by event organizers despite President Trump’s insistence on Truth Social that the gala proceed as planned.

Following premature reports of the President’s return, Weijia Jiang, President of the White House Correspondents’ Association, appeared at the podium and signaled an intent to proceed with the evening’s core mission.

The Presidential seal stayed at the podium which gave further assurance to the crowd that the President would return to continue the night’s activities.

However, as the night proceeded, Jiang changed tune, announced that the dinner had been cancelled, and addressed the crowd stating “President Trump will be holding a press conference at the White House in 30 minutes.”

She also notified them the event will be rescheduled in the coming days.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed the President would be holding a press briefing later Saturday.

President Trump will deliver a statement in the White House Briefing Room. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 26, 2026

When the shooting first occurred, a round of loud booms were heard in the ballroom as President Trump, seated at the head table in the dining room, was joined by Oz Pearlman, famed mentalist, showing him cards.

Once the booms were heard coming from the hallway outside, the event was postponed.

President Trump, the First Lady, and cabinet secretaries were then escorted out.

The Secret Service has released a statement evaluating the circumstances as well, verifying the President is safe and a shooter has been apprehended after the 8:20 PM EST incident.

We will provide updates as they become available and confirm information. Our teams are on the ground assessing the situation and investigating. All of our protectees are safe. pic.twitter.com/BYl6sR5WVU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 26, 2026

Fox News reported that the shooting suspect has been “neutralized.”

Many administration officials like Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy were spotted returning to the ballroom amidst the panic.

Just as Reagan was targeted by a lone assailant while departing the hotel, this disruption underscores the persistent vulnerability of the presidency during high-profile public appearances.

The 1981 shooting fundamentally shifted Reagan’s public image and security protocols; similarly, this breach at the “Nerd Prom” forces a sobering reality upon a gala usually defined by levity, replacing red-carpet glamour with the grim, familiar imagery of tactical evacuations and locked-down ballrooms.

The Press Briefing is occurring in the James S. Brady White HousePress Briefing Room and will be hosted by President Trump.

Other speakers at the meeting are expected to be Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, but their attendance at this press conference is unconfirmed.

Stay tuned to The Western Journal’s coverage as this story continues to unfold.

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