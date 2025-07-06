WH Filled Spot Hillary Clinton Portrait Used to Occupy with Very Special Trump Portrait

In 2017, Donald Trump took the oath of office instead of Hillary Clinton, the woman everyone thought would be running the joint for a few years. In 2025, Trump is replacing Hillary in different ways.

No, he’s not just supplanting her in the Oval Office. As a recent shift in portraiture illustrates, he’s managing to de-Hillarify 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in other ways, as well.

According to the U.K. Independent, a famous painting of Trump — the one he uses as his Truth Social picture — has gone up in the White House alongside first ladies of the past.

Originally, the painting by Maya Langelo — called “Free America. Trump,” which sells for $5,000 online — went up next to Hillary Clinton’s picture, providing a bit of a taunt:

However, since April, some house-cleaning has gone on in the White House, and we’d say it’s definitely for the better.

Now, Langelo’s picture has supplanted Clinton’s, according to a post from Reuters’ Jeff Mason:

New pictures, including one of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩, on a White House wall where ⁦@HillaryClinton⁩’s portrait used to hang next to the portrait of Laura Bush. pic.twitter.com/QLdKjBw11G — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 18, 2025

This didn’t make the kind of people who follow a Reuters correspondent on X happy:

He’s making the White House look like a trailer park. — Jay (@jaycansea) June 18, 2025

He is going to remove all the pictures of other presidents and people. It’s almost like he wants to erase their contribution to American society. — Nurses Against Dick Pics. 🪷🇺🇦 (@ClaudetteGGibs1) June 18, 2025

What a petty pathetic little man. — Brian Raymes (@brianraymes) June 18, 2025

And these are the printable ones. It’s good to see, among other things, that the people who’ve lost two elections to Trump, where the media was in the tank for their candidate, will keep on posting the same ad hominem rhetoric — “trailer park!”, “petty pathetic little man!” — that helped them lose those elections in the first place.

If you could have a free $100k portrait of Hillary or a cheap portrait of Trump in your home, which would you pick?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Hillary: 1% (32 Votes) Trump: 99% (2703 Votes)

But above all, it’s worth noting: No, he’s not going to remove all the people or “erase their contribution to American society.” Just Hillary’s. And thank ye heavens.

Remember, this was the woman who wanted to basically skip the 2016 election, which she considered a layup, and move on to the presidency before the campaign was even over. Then came the rude awakening of Nov. 8, 2016.

It’s not like she was any better during her time as first lady, when she vitiated the American polity on behalf of her husband.

But at least that was an unelected task she undertook (although quite frankly, I’m not sure if anyone with reason knows why Bill was elected, or why anyone, period — including Bill — knows why he was married to her). Voting her into office or confirming her to the cabinet required active participation on the part of voters or lawmakers who should have known better.

And in 2016 and 2024, they did. Now, we have a man who made America great again vs. a woman who sold our uranium to Russia (then cooked up Russiagate to smear the man who won) and trashed the “bimbos” that her husband had his way with while in office. Sure, it may be a cheap-ish portrait of Trump — but this probably has her and the rest of Democrat officialdom furious. That’s the whole glorious point of it.

