WH Literally Puts Jeffries Mariachi Band Video on Repeat, Will Blast at Reporters Every Day Until Shutdown Over

If there’s one way to keep the pressure on the Democrats over the government shutdown, it’s making sure that the Hakeem Jeffries mariachi-band memes keep playing on repeat, everywhere.

At the White House, that’s what they’re literally doing. You’ve got to hand it to Trump 47: He does nothing halfway.

In a social media post from Kaelan Dorr — deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and White House deputy communications director — on Wednesday, he announced that, “The sombreros will continue until the government reopens.”

The sombreros will continue until the government reopens pic.twitter.com/w8GC3eLlAX — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) October 1, 2025

The video showed the “sombrero videos” of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a mustache and a sombrero with mariachi music at media briefings, underscoring the fact that one of the sticking points for the Democrats is a demand that the health care provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill be rolled back as a precondition to funding the government.

Not only is it playing on a loop in the White House Press Briefing Room, but the mariachi music has been turned up to 11.

The videos have been called racist and misleading, since the media wants you to believe that illegal immigrants and others who shouldn’t have been on Medicaid rolls were never on them and that the bill didn’t do anything about that.

🇺🇸 The government shutdown is a shame but gave us one of the greatest memes of Trump: The Mexican sombrero shutdown 🤠 pic.twitter.com/AahbFmWBTL — AV (@Andresevd) October 1, 2025

WATCH: Trump Trolls Hakeem Jeffries With Sombrero Meme on Truth Social. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LSxluRCOZL — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) October 1, 2025

I didn’t know hats and mustaches were racist. Duly noted, media-industrial complex.

During an appearance on “ABC This Week” with ex-Clinton hack George Stephanopoulos, the host tried to impress that point on House Speaker Mike Johnson — who promptly shot it down.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos lectures Speaker Mike Johnson by telling him “here are the facts,” claiming illegal aliens have not and will not benefit from government health care. Once Johnson explains it, Stephanopoulos embarrassingly huffs “you’ve made your point there” and… pic.twitter.com/vnso4v5yk7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 1, 2025

From the exchange:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Illegal immigrants are inenligible for Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Program. The Democratic bill does not make them eligible.

JOHNSON: It does actually because what it does is it unwinds the changes that the Republicans put into the Big Beautiful Bill, the signature legislation that we passed and signed into law on July 4. That has been very successful shoring up Medicaid for the people who are actually eligible to receive it. What we did in the bill, and the CBO just verified this three weeks ago — the Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan arbiters of everything up here — they said that those provisions have helped to reduce premiums. Why? Because we got ineligible recipients off of Medicaid, illegal aliens and able bodied young men who were riding the wagon who are not eligible to be there. Medicaid is intended for specific populations of U.S. citizens. That is young, pregnant women who down on their luck, the disabled, and the elderly, those resources are being drained from those folks, and so, we fixed that. We reduced waste, fraud, and abuse in the program. Chuck Schumer’s counter-proposal on the [continuing resolution] would reverse that. That is a simple fact.

Gotta love that terse “you’ve made your point there” from George. And just think, this is the man whose job it once was to handle Bill Clinton’s “bimbo eruptions.” I’m almost surprised Slick Willie didn’t get accidentally, falsely accused of improper relations with Eleanor Roosevelt if this is the skill with which Stephanopoulos walks into rhetorical traps. Or maybe years of the corporate media bubble has made the guy soft. You make the call.

Either way, you can guess the outrage this has caused. Let’s check in on CNN and Kaitlan Collins and see if they’re doing OK, shall we?

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins can’t believe the Trump admin is doubling down with memes and mariachi music in the WH briefing room: “They simply don’t care about the criticism.” Correct — and that’s exactly what’s driving the propaganda press insane. They’re powerless. pic.twitter.com/hduEvgFT3q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

Collins is trying to stay professional, but you can see her po-faced rage when she said, “They simply don’t care about the criticism.” No, because they’d get it anyway, from the lying liars who lie at CNN. (New slogan? Not quite “The Most Trusted Name in News,” but that’s been a farce for years, and there’s nothing like a bit of alliteration to drive home the point and make it clear to Democrats they won’t have to face a single unpleasant truth for at least four years, and probably in perpetuity.)

Well, get used to it, Kaitlan. As Vice President J.D. Vance said, there’s one way to stop this — and the Democrats probably ain’t going to do it.

If @RepJeffries helps us open the government right now, the sombrero memes will stop. This is my solemn promise. pic.twitter.com/pL99Wsun4i — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 1, 2025

That’s it. Stop holding the CR hostage over rolling back what’s already been voted on. And as for the media, stop pretending that if the GOP changed, they’d start playing nice.

Trump 47 has learned what the rest of us with any sense knew years ago: There’s nothing we can do to satisfy the establishment media, and if you try, they’ll simply move the goalposts and/or lie. The end result is you’re unintentionally compromising your principles to get people who hate you to say nice things about you … which they never will.

The Democrats excoriated the GOP when they did this over the more odious parts of Obamacare, but now seem to have forgotten this all. So have hacks like Stephanopoulos and Collins.

As for the wider point: This can be negotiated later — not now.

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer own this shutdown. They also own that meme loop — which helps drive home just who is responsible for this mess. I never thought I could ever love mariachi music so much, or that it could be so educational for the American people. You learn new things every day.

