Share
Commentary

WH Press Room Contains Figurine of What Appears to Be Trump's Head Beaten Up

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  September 1, 2023 at 5:53am
Share

This is a strange story.

But then again, it’s the Biden White House, so maybe not so strange.

A video posted on social media by Greg Price of Para Bellum shows what appears to be a figurine or bust of former President Donald Trump on a high shelf in the briefing room.

“Apparently there is a figurine of what looks like President Trump’s head beaten down in the White House briefing room??? From a source,” Price tweeted.

Trending:
Explosive New Hunter Biden Emails Reveal What He Did to Help Take Down Ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor: Report


The figure is orange in color and appears to have been beaten and bruised.

A caption on the video reads, “They got rid of all the cute figurines and all that’s left is this.”

There is no explanation of how it got there or who put it there, but the sight of an image of a former president, beaten and bruised, disrespectfully thrown on what looks like a shelf for miscellaneous camera items in the briefing room of the White House where he once lived and presided over the highest office in the land is shameful.

Is Joe Biden a corrupt president?

Imagine the outrage if, instead of Trump, this had been a bust of former President Obama.

“Wow. Sick freaks,” one X user tweeted.

“Looks like someone in the briefing room needed a stress-relief toy. Couldn’t find a stress ball, so they went with a Trump head?” another post read.

Related:
Video: New Yorkers Triggered by Being Asked to Donate to Donald Trump's Legal Fund

To leave the Trump figurine there was bad enough, but the fact that it is so beaten up makes you marvel at the level of Trump derangement that takes place in that room under the current administration.

One wonders if Karine Jean-Pierre comes back there after trying to justify her boss’s insane policies and lets loose on the hated image.

This proves one thing, though: Not only is Trump still living rent-free in their heads, he’s apparently still living rent-free on their shelves as well.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel M. Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




WH Press Room Contains Figurine of What Appears to Be Trump's Head Beaten Up
GOP Governor Shuts Down Plan That Could Have Helped Trump in Legal Battles
'40-Year Loyal Democrat' Goes Nuclear on Biden's Party: 'Black Voters Are Waking Up'
The Month of August Has Been Absolutely Brutal for Biden Despite His Best Attempts to Hide
Utah Farmer Wins Mrs. American 2023, Gives Pro-Life Message While on Stage
See more...

Conversation