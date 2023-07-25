Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency kicked into high gear this week as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged the administration is targeting home appliances to combat supposed “climate change.”

During Monday’s White House news briefing, Jean-Pierre cavalierly dismissed a question about the ever-expanding scope of restrictive new regulations for common household appliances.

“So, from this administration, we’ve seen them go after gas stoves, air conditioning units with regulation, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, now water heaters,” a reporter said. “How many more home appliances will Americans eventually have to replace, then, because of regulations?”

Instead of giving a straightforward response, Biden’s colossally clueless spokeswoman suggested the reporter shouldn’t worry about the alarming crackdowns because the regulations won’t take effect for a few years.

“So, just to be clear, when it comes to water heaters — and it is — it is — it is proposed, what has been put forward,” Jean-Pierre stammered. “And if it is enacted, it would not take it into effect until 2029. So let’s not forget that. So, we want to make sure that we have the facts out there.”

She continued: “And if and when it is enacted, it’s going to help consumers save about $11 billion a year. That’s what the president wants to do. He wants to make sure that we lower costs for the American people. That’s why the Inflation Reduction Act is so important, right? Because it’s going to provide up to $2,000 in credit as it relates to energy.”

Jean-Pierre then mindlessly repeated the same talking points while ignoring the question.

“But, again, if enacted, it wouldn’t be enacted until 2029,” she said. “And when it — and if — it is enacted, to add to that, consumers would save $11 billion a year.”

One reporter reacted to the vague answer by joking: “So my toaster is safe?”

Predictably, the press secretary ignored the follow-up question.







Many Americans are alarmed that the Biden administration is rolling out a slew of bizarre regulations — to push its radical climate agenda — whose end result is more taxes, crushing utility bills and higher gas prices.

On Friday, the Department of Energy announced a crackdown on gas-fired water heaters that essentially entails replacing them with electric water heaters.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claimed the move would reduce “harmful carbon emissions” but couched it as a cost-cutting measure — without pointing out that the wholesale replacement of standard appliances will inevitably involve exorbitant upfront expenses.

“Today’s actions — together with our industry partners and stakeholders — improve outdated efficiency standards for common household appliances, which is essential to slashing utility bills for American families and cutting harmful carbon emissions,” Granholm said in a statement.

Think about this practically: If a homeowner had to replace all the appliances this administration is targeting, it could cost tens of thousands of dollars or more.

Given the crushing inflation that’s roiling the nation right now, does the average American have extra money lying around to use indulging in Biden’s radical climate agenda?

Numerous Twitter users roasted Jean-Pierre’s comments as well as the administration’s plans.

She acts like 2029 is decades away. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 24, 2023

Clown show presidency — Ryan Ledendecker (@LedStorms) July 24, 2023

I don’t care when it’s enacted pic.twitter.com/lgZZ7JdInL — David May 🇺🇸 (@_davidmay) July 24, 2023

They can’t outright ban gas use without issues, so they make it nearly impossible to acquire, use, or afford these things (eventually). They want you without. Stressed people in need are much easier to control. — Glimmer (@Glimmer2468) July 24, 2023

For decades, Democrats and their media lapdogs have been rabidly hyping the narrative that climate change is an imminent existential threat to mankind, despite the fact that these statements stoke unnecessary public panic and erode the credibility of legitimate environmental scientists who don’t endorse this mass hysteria.

Environmental expert Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, has repeatedly asserted that there is “zero evidence” we’re in the midst of a climate emergency.

Moore torpedoed climate alarmism as pseudoscientific propaganda whose goal is to redistribute wealth and usher in a new world order.

“It is clear that the highly exaggerated claims … are not so much out of concern for endangered species as they are a front for a radical political, social and economic ‘transformation’ of our entire civilization,” Moore said during a 2019 congressional hearing.

There’s consensus within the scientific community that human activity has contributed to climate change. But what’s undetermined is the degree to which human actions accelerated it and whether “climate change” is an existential threat. And if so, is there anything realistically that we can do to prevent it?

Earth has undergone five significant ice ages, according to History.com. Four occurred long before humans existed, thereby undermining the left-wing narrative that driving cars and using air conditioners fueled climate change.

In 2019, the nonprofit Competitive Enterprise Institute compiled a 38-page report chronicling the numerous false predictions made by climate alarmists over the past 50 years.

“Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s,” the report asserted. “They continue to do so today. None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.”

Decades of Time magazine covers from 1973 to 2007 feature dire climate change warnings, fearmongering, human extinction warnings, and more. pic.twitter.com/i94HSL8yZs — nikola 3 (@ronin19217435) March 31, 2023

The conclusion of the five decades of failed apocalyptic predictions was that the false prophets hyperventilating about imminent existential threats were doing so to push partisan political agendas.

