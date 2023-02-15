WH Press Sec Just Said 2 Words About Biden That Should Terrify Every American

The White House press secretary just described President Joe Biden using two words that, if true, should seriously concern the public.

On Tuesday, during a press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked a question about whether the White House communications team feels that Biden is adept in all forms of speaking to the nation.

Jean-Pierre’s response was short and simple. She called Biden the “best communicator” in the White House.







Yes, really. She did just say that with a straight face. Jean-Pierre said that the president, who cannot seemingly make it through a single sentence without tripping over his words or making some embarrassing gaffe, is the best communicator on the team.

Frankly, this is rather terrifying to think about. As a tweet from RNC Researcher shows, Joe Biden’s communication style is actually REALLY bad.

Other Twitter users have also pointed out that our country is in serious trouble if Biden really is the best communicator in the White House.

Awful low bar — Nick Jay (@NickJay17553433) February 14, 2023

That’s a terrifying thought — Tabitha (@TabithaADraper) February 14, 2023

Heaven Help us, If POTUS is the best communicator in the WH….. — Mark P (@MarkPphotos2022) February 14, 2023

As we have seen time and time again, Biden constantly makes embarrassing gaffes, forgets what he is about to say, forgets people’s names when they are standing right next to him, and often cannot pronounce words properly.

If he is the best communicator in the White House, then the bar really is set low, and his administration is more incompetent than we thought.

We need leaders who are strong, charismatic and inspire confidence in the public. The ability to speak and communicate properly with the American people is part of that.

Is Biden the “best communicator” in the White House? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 6% (62 Votes) No: 94% (1014 Votes)

But Biden is not able to effectively or properly speak to the American people. He constantly appears as a weak, bumbling buffoon who is quickly becoming the butt of every joke in America.

This is not the recipe for a strong government that is taken seriously, this will only lead to a government that is ignored and denigrated by Americans and the international community.

We need strong leadership, not just from Biden, but from the entire administration. If he truly is the best communicator, then our country is in serious trouble.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.