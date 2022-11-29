Parler Share
Commentary

WH Press Sec Makes Embarrassing Mistake 4 Times - Proves Apple Doesn't Fall Far from Tree in Biden Admin

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 29, 2022 at 6:40am
Apparently, working for a Nobel Prize winner doesn’t mean you actually know how to pronounce the proper noun “Nobel.”

At Monday’s White House media briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters about President Joe Biden’s hectic schedule for the day. Earlier, he’d signed the Presidential Memorandum on Promoting Accountability for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, which is meant to strengthen “the U.S. government’s effort to combat rape as a weapon of war.”

Then, he “met with three U.S. winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize: Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Dr. John Clauser, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics; and Dr. Douglas Diamond, who won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.”

“The president is restarting an important tradition that just like — just like he does for winning sports teams, as you have seen him do in the past 20 months or so, the president meets with U.S. winners of the Nobel Prize.”

“Their achievements show how taking on the biggest questions can establish new fields of inquiry, promote technology, innovation, and expand the boundaries of what is possible,” she continued. “Their work is a reminder of why the president often says that the — America can be defined by one word, and you all know that word that he uses is ‘possibilities.’”

Meanwhile, the one word Karine Jean-Pierre was using was “noble.” As in, not “Nobel“:

Just so we’re clear, here’s how you’re supposed to say it:



Like president, like press secretary, apparently. Here’s the relevant section of Monday’s news briefing, just so you can make out she messed up the pronunciation numerous times without actually sticking the landing once:



Keep in mind, too, that Jean-Pierre used to work for the campaign and administration of a Nobel prize winner: Barack Obama, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for winning an election.

As her bio page at Columbia University noted, she “served as the Regional Political Director for the White House Office of Political Affairs. Prior to joining the Obama Administration, she worked on the Obama for America campaign in 2008 as the Southeast Regional Political Director.”

Do you think Biden is one of the worst presidents in American history?

I mean, in fairness, Obama’s Nobel Prize was finally the point where the world realized just how debased and insane the process of selecting the peace-prize winner really was.

The awardees Biden met with on Monday had to actually do something to earn the honor, so maybe Jean-Pierre figured it was different.

Or maybe it’s just that Jean-Pierre was proving the press secretary apple doesn’t fall far from the presidential tree, considering her boss’ very public problems with public speaking:

What he said. All of it.

Is this really the best the Biden administration can field? Yes, we know the president is a gaffe machine — but we’re supposed to pretend he’s not, and when we can’t pretend that, we’re supposed to pretend his gaffes are the result of a childhood stutter. Nothing to see there. Shh.

At least we all know the president’s mistakes are attributable to the ravages of age, even if there’s a tacit cultural injunction against saying it. What’s Jean-Pierre’s excuse? She’s not the 80-year-old, after all, and every reasonably educated American youth over the age of 10 knows the correct pronunciation of “Nobel.”

Not the White House press secretary, though. It’s enough to make you want to circle back to the days of Jen Psaki.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation