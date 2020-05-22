When will the establishment media learn not to push White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany?

No matter what questions reporters fire at her, she has an uncanny way of turning the tables and pointing out the hypocrisies of their colleagues.

Certain media have been trying to undermine President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective way to battle the coronavirus.

Ever since the president started taking the drug on a prophylactic basis to reduce his chances of contracting the virus, the media has been trying to portray him as irresponsible.

Democrats have ridiculed him while party leaders have launched personal insults on television.

In a recent news conference, a masked reporter referred to a statement from the American Nurses Association that said it has no evidence that hydroxychloroquine can be used to treat COVID-19 effectively.

This takedown of Chris Cuomo is one for the record books:@PressSec exposes that Cuomo is a complete hypocrite for going after Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine when Cuomo himself took a LESS SAFE version of the drug after he tested positive for COVID-19. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PHVjP3SR0A — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 20, 2020

The reporter then tried to bait McEnany by asking, “why does the president continue to say that many or thousands of front-line workers are using it as a prophylactic?” emphasizing “thousands” to make fun of the president.

The press secretary answered the question with facts and gave examples of several trials that are being conducted to validate the prophylactic use of the drug.

The medication was approved in 1955 by the Food and Drug Administration to treat lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and malaria and has a clean side-effect profile, McEnany said. She added that it should only be taken under the supervision of a health care professional.

Instead of commenting or reporting on facts, members of the elite media have turned to scare tactics and mockery of the president.

So-called comedian Jimmy Kimmel told his audience Tuesday night that Trump is taking the drug to try to kill himself.

Joe Scarborough, the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” gave a dire prediction to anyone who takes the drug. “It will kill you. This will kill you,” he said.

But McEnany also pointed out the hypocrisy from CNN host Chris Cuomo, who has mocked the president for taking the drug on a precautionary basis.

“You had Chris Cuomo saying the president knows that hydroxychloroquine is not supported by science, he knows it has been flagged by his own people, and he’s using it,” she said.

Then she presented the facts and told everyone that Cuomo, who had COVID-19, took potentized quinine himself to treat his virus. And she didn’t stop there. She informed the media the drug he used was less safe and removed from the market by the FDA in 2006 because it had a serious side-effect profile.

And Cuomo made fun of the president for not listening to science? Experts removed the drug he took because it was not safe. At least the drug Trump is taking is being prescribed by physicians.

Hydroxychloroquine is not an immediate death sentence. It remains available because it is considered effective without any major side effects.

One of two things is happening.

Either the elite media knows all this information about the drug and doesn’t report on the facts, which makes them dishonest.

Or they don’t know the facts about the drug at all, which makes them incompetent.

Perhaps both.

