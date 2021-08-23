Path 27
Commentary

WH Readout of Biden Call with Macron Doesn't Match France's - Look What They Left Out

 By Cameron Arcand  August 23, 2021 at 4:45pm
Path 27

The White House left out an important point from the readout of a recent call between U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

A readout provided by the French government mentioned the “collective moral responsibility toward the Afghan men and women” that the two leaders reportedly discussed in the call Thursday.

“The head of state emphasized our collective moral responsibility toward the Afghan men and women who need our protection and who share our values. We cannot abandon them,” the French readout of the call said.

“The two presidents agreed to strengthen their efforts in the humanitarian and political arenas and on counterterrorism in the days to come, particularly within the framework of the G7. It is absolutely urgent and it is a collective responsibility, for which the U.S. President assured President Macron of his support.”

The American readout does not mention Macron’s comments on the moral duty some Western nations have to Afghan civilians.

Trending:
Meghan Markle to Finally Be Brought Down? The Queen Reportedly Says 'Enough Is Enough'

“They lauded the tireless efforts of their personnel working closely together in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens, the brave Afghans who have stood by us and our NATO partners, and other vulnerable Afghan nationals,” the White House said by contrast.

“They underscored the importance of continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan, including through multilateral fora, on the provision of humanitarian assistance and support for refugees. They welcomed the virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to help coordinate these efforts and discuss a common approach.”

From a strategic perspective, the White House’s statement is a watered-down version of what was likely an intense conversation with Macron.

The French version highlights the correct assumption that nations who participated in the war in Afghanistan have an obligation to provide the Afghan people safety.

While it is not ideal, protecting civilians would be a much more manageable pursuit if the withdrawal had been executed properly.

The G-7, which includes both the United States and France, is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the implications of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghan and the humanitarian crisis that has followed, according to Reuters.

It is ultimately up to Biden and his top military officials whether to keep troops in the country past the original Aug. 31 deadline.

Related:
'GO TO HELL': Afghan Refugee Blasts Biden as Stranded Children Cry Outside Kabul Airport

A deadline extension will likely occur, given the fact that the administration has ordered more troops on the ground to assist refugees.

Many Americans are tired of the United States being considered the world’s policeman, but Biden failed at his job to safely transition out of Afghanistan without opening a power vacuum.

Macron and other world leaders have recognized this failure, and they are trying their hardest to clean up the president’s mess.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Young Not Stupid: Tom Brady Sends Powerful Message Every Conservative Can Get Behind
Biden's Incompetent Team Let Thousands of Potential Terrorists Into 'Secure' Airport Due to 1 Disastrous Decision
WH Readout of Biden Call with Macron Doesn't Match France's - Look What They Left Out
After What Biden Reportedly Did to Our Allies, How Can They Ever Trust Us Again?
Biden Lets Russia off the Hook with Pipeline While He Rages Against American Energy Independence
See more...

Conversation