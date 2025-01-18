WH Releases Painful Video of Biden Wandering White House, Getting People's Ages Wrong, Staring at Walls

The official White House X account shared a video Thursday of President Joe Biden’s farewell tour around the executive mansion.

The 80-second clip had users scratching their heads as Biden awkwardly meandered from one uncomfortable situation into another.

“You never know who you will run into around the halls of the White House,” the video caption read.

You never know who you will run into around the halls of the White House. pic.twitter.com/vI33xlLVls — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 16, 2025

In the clip, Biden indeed wandered around the White House making generic comments about art, engaging in awkward conversations, and even messing up someone’s age.

“It’s hell turning 30, isn’t it?” Biden asked one man.

“Yes, sir. 22,” the man said with a nervous laugh.

At one point, the president asked a man behind a service counter for a milkshake.

The man told Biden to wait.

“Yeah. Just give me like five minutes,” he said. “Is that okay?”

“Alright. That’s good. Absolutely,” Biden said.

The comment section had no shortage of roasts.

“White House staff surprised to see the president there? That tracks. Beach must be too chilly right now,” an X user wrote.

White House staff surprised to see the president there? That tracks. Beach must be too chilly right now. https://t.co/0gVBzN0XYn — Jordan Root (@jroot85) January 16, 2025

“Joe Biden, doing what he does best: wandering around and eating ice cream,” another user wrote.

Joe Biden, doing what he does best: wandering around and eating ice cream. 😁 — TheModernFederalist (@ModernFed) January 17, 2025

“Why hasn’t he moved out yet??????? Please start eviction procedures asap!!” another said.

Why hasn’t he moved out yet??????? Please start eviction procedures asap!! — Patriot_Dale🇺🇸🦅 (@D12Dale) January 16, 2025

“Hard to do better cringe than this,” one user remarked.

Hard to do better cringe than this. — James Allison (@JamesAllis91211) January 16, 2025

Joe is such a sad old man. History will tell the truthful story of one failure after another. My pension is worth 25% less due to Biden inflation. That is 25% less for the rest of my life. https://t.co/goTV7Prqhp — David Brubaker (@D123brutwt) January 16, 2025

“Joe is such a sad old man,” another user wrote.

“History will tell the truthful story of one failure after another. My pension is worth 25% less due to Biden inflation. That is 25% less for the rest of my life,” the user said.

Biden is set to leave the White House on Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump is slated to be sworn in.

