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Fans attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Sweden at Houston Stadium Saturday in Houston, Texas.
Fans attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Sweden at Houston Stadium Saturday in Houston, Texas. (Omar Vega / Getty Images)

WH Shares Viral World Cup Montage of Europeans Falling in Love with US: 'America Is SO Back'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 24, 2026 at 3:08pm
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As the 2026 World Cup continues across the United States, one of the tournament’s most unexpected storylines has nothing to do with soccer.

Instead, it has been the reaction of foreign visitors who arrived expecting one version of America and discovered something very different.

Throughout the past week, fans from across Europe have flooded social media with videos documenting their experiences in the U.S.

Many of those clips have gone viral on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Visitors from Scotland, Ireland, England, France, Germany, and elsewhere have posted videos expressing their total amazement at parts of American life that most Americans might take for granted.

Some soccer fans have marveled at gas station food. Others have praised chain restaurants.

Many have highlighted the country’s scenery, hospitality, and the convenience of the American way, while appearing to genuinely enjoy themselves.

Several viral clips show tourists driving rented pickup trucks while embracing classic culture by wearing cowboy hats.

One common theme has emerged throughout many of the videos.

Related:
Iranian World Cup Fans Defy Regime and FIFA with Banned Displays of Resistance

Several visitors have said they expected America to be dangerous, chaotic, or dystopian, based on what they had been told by media outlets and political leaders in their home countries.

Instead, many have described finding a welcoming and enjoyable experience.

One Australian visitor went viral after reacting to the service, food quality, and portion sizes at Texas Roadhouse.

The trend became so widespread that it caught the attention of the White House.

On Wednesday, the official White House X account shared a montage featuring some of the most popular videos from international visitors attending the World Cup.

The Trump administration accompanied the video with a short message celebrating the reactions.

“We tried to tell y’all. America is SO back,” the White House wrote.

The montage featured fans from numerous countries documenting their experiences throughout the States.

Do you think more Europeans will look to immigrate to the U.S. after the World Cup is over?

Another said, “We owe the USA an apology. We owe America a huge apology.”

The video also included footage from inside Walmart.

One visitor simply declared, “Walmart, I love it.”

Another seemed astonished by the variety available in a single store.

“We can get bread, milk, and an air rifle,” he said.

“I have to say this about the World Cup. America has absolutely smashed it,” said one Brit while wearing a Buc-ee’s shirt.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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