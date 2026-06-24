WH Shares Viral World Cup Montage of Europeans Falling in Love with US: 'America Is SO Back'

As the 2026 World Cup continues across the United States, one of the tournament’s most unexpected storylines has nothing to do with soccer.

Instead, it has been the reaction of foreign visitors who arrived expecting one version of America and discovered something very different.

Throughout the past week, fans from across Europe have flooded social media with videos documenting their experiences in the U.S.

Many of those clips have gone viral on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Visitors from Scotland, Ireland, England, France, Germany, and elsewhere have posted videos expressing their total amazement at parts of American life that most Americans might take for granted.

We asked this Sweden fan in Houston for the #WorldCup where he got his cowboy hat. 🤠 ‘From Buc-ee’s! So go Buc-ee’s. Great place. I love the beef jerky. We love the cowboy style’https://t.co/HPMiKasqyC@bucees pic.twitter.com/fKArwqCAYJ — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) June 20, 2026

Some soccer fans have marveled at gas station food. Others have praised chain restaurants.

Many have highlighted the country’s scenery, hospitality, and the convenience of the American way, while appearing to genuinely enjoy themselves.

The Scots took over Boston and they belt out OUR anthem, word for word, in a pub! The Europeans and Japanese at the World Cup have made the world appreciate America. A Brit, here for the World Cup, discovers those magical pillows of biscuit smothered in peppery, sausage gravy. Welcome to ‘Merica, brother! 🤣🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/AJXKbss8BF — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 12, 2026 (Maybe they can teach the Democrats). pic.twitter.com/zA7rhdL1cs — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 16, 2026

Several viral clips show tourists driving rented pickup trucks while embracing classic culture by wearing cowboy hats.

One common theme has emerged throughout many of the videos.

Several visitors have said they expected America to be dangerous, chaotic, or dystopian, based on what they had been told by media outlets and political leaders in their home countries.

“We owe America a huge apology, because America is nothing like what the media tells us. Everyone is so friendly, everyone is so accommodating, and I’ve honestly had the best time.” Amazing to see all the eyes that have been opened to how amazing America is 🇺🇸🙏🏼 The media has… pic.twitter.com/sTaWxu11Fb — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) June 21, 2026

Instead, many have described finding a welcoming and enjoyable experience.

One Australian visitor went viral after reacting to the service, food quality, and portion sizes at Texas Roadhouse.

Australian discovers Texas Roadhouse… First, he calls it a “fancy restaurant,” and he couldn’t be more wrong. Texas Roadhouse isn’t just a fancy ole restaurant. It’s a giant slice of heaven brought down to earth. This man loves the bread, the free refills, the service. In… pic.twitter.com/FpgnhTnoxF — Mikale Olson (@realmikolson) June 19, 2026

The trend became so widespread that it caught the attention of the White House.

On Wednesday, the official White House X account shared a montage featuring some of the most popular videos from international visitors attending the World Cup.

The Trump administration accompanied the video with a short message celebrating the reactions.

We tried to tell y’all. 🇺🇸 America is SO back. pic.twitter.com/V6PCFLNGZC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 24, 2026

“We tried to tell y’all. America is SO back,” the White House wrote.

The montage featured fans from numerous countries documenting their experiences throughout the States.

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Another said, “We owe the USA an apology. We owe America a huge apology.”

The video also included footage from inside Walmart.

One visitor simply declared, “Walmart, I love it.”

Another seemed astonished by the variety available in a single store.

“We can get bread, milk, and an air rifle,” he said.

“I have to say this about the World Cup. America has absolutely smashed it,” said one Brit while wearing a Buc-ee’s shirt.

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