Commentary

WH Stealth Edits Biden Speech to Cover-Up One of Most Embarrassing Gaffes of Presidency

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  July 10, 2022 at 1:23pm
Some gaffes are worse than others. On Friday, prior to signing an executive order on abortion, President Joe Biden made one of the most embarrassing gaffes ever.

While reading prepared remarks from a teleprompter, he accidentally read two cues, “end of quote” and “repeat the line,” aloud.

Biden has been reading speeches from teleprompters for decades. That he would actually read a cue aloud speaks volumes about his diminishing cognitive ability. Video of the gaffe immediately went viral on social media with many comparing the President to Will Ferrell’s character in the 2004 comedy film “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

Including Elon Musk:

But that wasn’t the most troubling aspect of this mishap.

Will the legacy media call out the Biden administration for this obvious lie?

The White House stealth edited the transcription of the speech on their website to cover it up. In his actual comments, Biden clearly said, “Repeat the line.” In the excerpt from the transcript below, it says, “Let me repeat the line.” (Emphasis mine.)

One of the most extraordinary parts of the decision, in my view, is the majority writes, and I quote, “Women…” — it’s a quote now, from the majority — “Women are not without electoral or political power.  It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so.”  End of quote.

Let me repeat the line: “Women are not without electoral…” and/or political — “or” — let me be precise; not “and/or” — “…or political power.”

And Biden’s assistant press secretary, Emilie Simons, responded to journalist Greg Price’s tweet insisting that the President had said, “let me repeat that line.”

And members of the media went to bat for the President.

Greg Price immediately returned fire.

This is just ridiculous. They’re trying to gaslight the American people. Why would they even try to make such a case when Biden is recorded on video saying “repeat the line”?

The White House narrative that Biden actually said, “let me repeat the line” recalls that of the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s blockbuster book, “1984“: “The past was alterable. The past never had been altered. Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.”

The book’s fictional “Ministry of Truth” lived by the premise: “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” Revising history was an everyday activity. In fact, for Winston Smith, the book’s protagonist, revising history was a full-time job.

In all seriousness, when White House staff has to post-edit presidential speeches to keep Biden from looking like a literal 8-year-old reading a teleprompter, that’s a problem for America. And honestly, it’s a problem for the rest of the world because a weak America makes for a more dangerous world.

Just ask the Ukrainians and the Baltic states.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
